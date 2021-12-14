Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen winger Matty Kennedy returns to training to end injury nightmare

By Sean Wallace
December 14, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: December 14, 2021, 11:56 am
Matty Kennedy during an Aberdeen training session
Matty Kennedy during an Aberdeen training session

Aberdeen winger Matty Kennedy has today returned to training to end six months of injury hell.

Northern Ireland international Kennedy, 27, has been ruled out all season by a back injury.

Kennedy’s last Dons appearance was as a substitute in a 1-0 loss at Hibs on May 1 last season.

Dons manager Stephen Glass confirmed the winger has today returned to light training.

Kennedy is scheduled to resume full training next week.

However, Glass warned that if the Dons, on a three-game winning streak, maintain their form Kennedy is unlikely to feature before the winter break.

The Premiership enters a three-week shutdown following Aberdeen’s trip to Ross County on January 2.

Aberdeen’s Matty Kennedy in action during a Scottish Premiership match against St Johnstone in January.

Glass said: “Matty will be training with us today lightly and will do the passing and the warm up.

“Then he will build in to full training by the end of next week I think.

“Whether he plays before the break is another matter.

“If the team keep winning, the likelihood is no.

“However, for him to be available would be brilliant.”

Aberdeen’s Matty Kennedy (right) competes with Paul McGinn of Hibs.

Back injury discovered this summer

Kennedy played 39 times last season, but has not managed a minute of first team action this campaign.

The winger signed on at the Dons in January 2020 from St Johnstone on a three-and-a-half-year contract until summer 2023.

Aberdeen’s Matty Kennedy and Greg Taylor of Celtic.

Glass said: “Matty had a back injury that we didn’t know he had in the summer.

“He had been carrying it since last season unknowingly.

“He missed a little bit of training and we wondered what was going on.

“Then he got scanned and he had a back issue.

“There was a concern that he needed to have rest to fix it.”

