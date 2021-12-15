Stephen Glass: Aberdeen’s season has been a rollercoaster but Dens Park defeat was the low point

An error occurred. Please try again.

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass has described the first half of the season with the Dons as a rollercoaster but admits defeat against Dundee at Dens Park was the lowest point.

The Reds sit only a point behind fourth-place Dundee United after defeating St Johnstone on Saturday to make it three wins on the bounce.

It has been a welcome return to form for Glass’ side who had struggled earlier in the season after a League Cup defeat against Raith Rovers sparked a 10-game run without a win.

Glass, whose side return to action on Wednesday against Hibernian, admits his first full season in charge of the Dons has already included plenty of highs and lows.

Speaking to Red TV, he said: “We probably aren’t too far off where we should be put it is probably right to describe it as a rollercoaster.

“If it was a bit smoother it would have been great. We started off great and then had a really bad spell and we have hit a bit of form recently.

“The challenge now is to continue it.

“When you look at the five games we lost in a row, if we got anything like the points we should have then we would probably be close to third or comfortably third. I think anyone who watched the games would agree with that.

“You can say it as much as you like but you have to put the points on the board.”

Exiting the League Cup at the hands of Championship side Raith Rovers at Stark’s Park ended hopes of a run to Hampden in the first domestic cup competition of the campaign.

But Glass said the 2-1 reversal against Dundee at Dens Park which made it 10 games without a win felt worse.

When asked if Stark’s Park was the low point of the campaign, Glass said: “It has competition as Dens away wasn’t very nice.

“I’m hungry to put that right and I think the players are as well.

“Stark’s Park was a big one. The players were very good in the first half and I don’t think anybody at half time would have thought we were in any trouble.

“We came into a game in the second half when Raith were bang at it in the first five or 10 minutes.

“It became a real cup tie and we didn’t handle it whatsoever.

“I think any group of XI we put on the park now would handle that.

“Going out of the cup was massively disappointing but in terms of hurt and that poor result, Dens was probably the low point.”

Glass, meanwhile, said the Reds will be prepared to act quickly should any of their key players leave the club when the transfer window reopens next month.

Lewis Ferguson, subject of a rejected bid from Watford in the summer, and Calvin Ramsay, who is being monitored by several English Premier League clubs, are among those who could attract attention in the January transfer window.

Glass added: “There was a lot of talk about Lewis and Calvin.

“Nobody really knows where it is going to go to be honest.

“We have to be ready in case anything happens.

“I do know that when our players play the way they have they will be in demand.

“The club is strong and wants to keep the best players. I don’t see that changing unless something special happens which is right for the club and right for the player.

“We have to continually strengthen and we have to be ready to do that if the funds are available.

“We have got a big squad so it would be unrealistic to think we will add big numbers if nothing goes out the way.

“There may be fringe players who are sitting there thinking they would rather be away as they want to play every week.

“That is the reality of football and it is a challenge that every manager goes through in January.

“It is something I hope I have to get used to.”