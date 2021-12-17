Matty Longstaff early recall to Newcastle United from Aberdeen on the cards

An error occurred. Please try again.

Matty Longstaff’s disappointing loan spell at Aberdeen looks set to come to an end with a Newcastle return on the cards, according to reports..

The English city’s Chronicle Live understands the midfielder is set to be recalled under new manager Eddie Howe, as the Magpies seek to find a way up from 19th position in the Premier League.

There is a clause in the loan agreement, meaning the season-long loan can be cut short and, having not played for the Dons since September, it looks like both parties will cut their losses.

Clause could trigger early release

It’s reported the 21-year-old’s representatives are working on triggering that clause this month.

The story said: “Longstaff is set to return to the club’s first team training base with Eddie Howe and his staff then expected to run the rule over him before deciding his next move.

“Longstaff could either get the chance to prove himself or be sent back out on loan.

“Still just 21, Longstaff did not get the game time he was expecting in the 2020/21 season under Steve Bruce and the Geordie boss could not offer him any assurances last summer.

“But the loan move to Aberdeen has been a tough one for the midfielder after he made just three Scottish Premiership starts under ex-Toon winger Stephen Glass.

“Glass said recently: “I think, clearly, Matty would’ve liked more game time, clearly we would’ve liked better performances.”

The Pittodrie manager already stated this month that Longstaff’s loan move would be assessed in January.