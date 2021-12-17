Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Matty Longstaff early recall to Newcastle United from Aberdeen on the cards

By Paul Chalk
December 17, 2021, 7:47 pm
Newcastle United midfielder Matty Longstaff, who is on loan with Aberdeen.
Matty Longstaff’s disappointing loan spell at Aberdeen looks set to come to an end with a Newcastle return on the cards, according to reports..

The English city’s Chronicle Live understands the midfielder is set to be recalled under new manager Eddie Howe, as the Magpies seek to find a way up from 19th position in the Premier League.

There is a clause in the loan agreement, meaning the season-long loan can be cut short and, having not played for the Dons since September, it looks like both parties will cut their losses.

Clause could trigger early release

It’s reported the 21-year-old’s representatives are working on triggering that clause this month.

The story said: “Longstaff is set to return to the club’s first team training base with Eddie Howe and his staff then expected to run the rule over him before deciding his next move.

“Longstaff could either get the chance to prove himself or be sent back out on loan.

“Still just 21, Longstaff did not get the game time he was expecting in the 2020/21 season under Steve Bruce and the Geordie boss could not offer him any assurances last summer.

“But the loan move to Aberdeen has been a tough one for the midfielder after he made just three Scottish Premiership starts under ex-Toon winger Stephen Glass.

“Glass said recently: “I think, clearly, Matty would’ve liked more game time, clearly we would’ve liked better performances.”

The Pittodrie manager already stated this month that Longstaff’s loan move would be assessed in January.

