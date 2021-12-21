Aberdeen say limit on crowds at sports events over festive period will cost them £500,000

Aberdeen FC have said new coronavirus restrictions announced today are likely to cost them £500,000 in festive revenue.

Nicola Sturgeon has announced sports crowds in Scotland will be limited to 500 people for three weeks from Boxing Day as part of measures aimed at slowing down the Omicron variant.

The First Minister announced the move – which will allow for the reintroduction of physical distancing measures in grounds – at the latest Scottish Government Covid briefing this afternoon.

Football will be hardest hit by the news, with clubs in the middle of the hectic festive fixture schedule.

The First Minister said: “From 26 December – inclusive – for a period of three weeks, we intend to place limits on the size of public events that can take place. This does not apply to private life events such as weddings.

“For indoor standing events the limit will be 100; for indoor seated events it will be 200; and for outdoor events it will be 500 seated or standing.

“Physical distancing of one metre will be required at events that go ahead within these limits.

“This will of course make sports matches, including football, effectively spectator-free over this three week period.”

While Aberdeen’s Premiership clash at Easter Road tomorrow evening will go ahead in front of a normal crowd, subsequent pre-winter break games against Dundee (home, Boxing Day), Rangers (home, December 29) and Ross County (away, January 2) will be affected.

The Reds, who made no secret of the financial impact of the fan lockout and then restricted crowds earlier in the pandemic, now face losing out on substantial revenue from the home game against Dundee this weekend and especially from the visit of fierce rivals Rangers in the middle of next week.

In reaction to the measures, it is understood top-flight clubs may look to bring their winter break forward by a week from January 3 instead of playing matches in front of reduced crowds.

Informal chat underway between Scottish Premiership clubs over bringing the winter break forward a week if, as expected, new 500 fan limit is imposed on outdoor events. Views of Sky Sports key. — stephen.mcgowan (@mcgowan_stephen) December 21, 2021

An Aberdeen club statement said: “Following the update from the First Minister this afternoon, the club is digesting the wide-ranging implications and challenges brought about by the significant restrictions which come into force for three weeks from 26 December.

“Matches at Pittodrie over the festive period are traditionally very well attended and are a vital source of revenue for the club, particularly given the challenges it has already faced in the previous two years. These latest restrictions are likely to cost the club up to half a million pounds.

“Whilst the safety of our supporters — and those in our wider community — are of uppermost importance, the news this afternoon is a huge blow to all at Aberdeen FC and clubs across Scotland.

“We are working hard behind the scenes with other clubs and the SPFL to navigate these new restrictions and will provide further clarity to supporters and corporate clients as soon as practically possible.”

County, meanwhile, have games against not just the Dons, but also Hearts (away, Dec 26) and Motherwell (home, Dec 29) between Boxing Day and the top-flight’s annual three-week shutdown.

The Staggies game at St Johnstone on Wednesday is unaffected.

They said: “Following today’s announcement by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, our operations team will meet in the next 24 hours to discuss and plan for our home matches with Motherwell (29/12) and Aberdeen (02/01).

“A further update will be provided as soon as we can.”

Premiership games are pencilled in to return from their mid-season shutdown on January 22, for the fourth round of the Scottish Cup.

Further down the Scottish football pyramid, Inverness Caley Thistle, Cove Rangers, Peterhead, Elgin City, as well as Highland League clubs, are all scheduled to play in the their respective leagues several times during the period where limited crowds will be enforced, as well as through January.

An Inverness statement said: “Following the statement from Holyrood today, the club will be making an urgent assessment of how this impacts on supporters for the scheduled game on Sunday 26th December and those home games beyond that date.

“We thank you for your patience and understanding while we do this and we will make a further announcement as soon as we are in a position to do so.”

More to follow.