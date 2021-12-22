‘It doesn’t look like Ryan Hedges will sign a new contract’ – Aberdeen boss accepts winger looks set to leave Pittodrie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

‘It doesn’t look like Ryan Hedges will sign a new contract’ – Aberdeen boss accepts winger looks set to leave Pittodrie

By Sean Wallace
December 22, 2021, 6:00 am Updated: December 22, 2021, 9:20 am
Aberdeen's Ryan Hedges celebrates the opening goal in the 2-0 defeat of Livingston.
Aberdeen's Ryan Hedges celebrates the opening goal in the 2-0 defeat of Livingston.

Aberdeen appear to have lost their battle to sign Ryan Hedges on a new deal, confirmed boss Stephen Glass.

The Dons have been locked in talks with Hedges and his representative in a bid to convince the attacker to pen a new contract.

Glass confirmed the Reds offered a ‘brilliant’ deal in a bid to get Hedges to commit his long-term future.

However, that bumper package looks to have failed as Glass confirmed indications are Hedges will not sign a new Dons deal.

Glass has warned Hedges to do his homework when looking at other possibilities as the ‘grass isn’t always greener’.

St Johnstone’s Zander Clark (left) blocks Aberdeen’s Ryan Hedges during the Premiership clash in Perth.

Hedges’ Aberdeen contract expires at the end of the season and he is free to talk to interested clubs from January 1.

Blackburn Rovers had a bid of £400,000 rejected by Aberdeen in the summer.

Championship side Blackburn are set to launch a fresh bid to secure Hedges in the winter transfer window.

It is understood Blackburn’s preference is to secure Hedges on a pre-contract.

Aberdeen’s Ryan Hedges celebrates scoring in the 2-0 defeat of Livingston.

Glass said: “It doesn’t look like he’s going to sign a new contract.

“We’d love him to. The club has made him a brilliant offer.

“But it doesn’t look like he’s going to sign it, which is his right.

“He’s not signed a contract and he’s going to be available in January on a pre-contract elsewhere.”

‘The grass isn’t always greener’

Aberdeen retain hope that Hedges will yet be convinced to commit to the Dons despite interest from England.

The Dons risk losing Hedges for nothing in the summer if his contract runs down.

Glass has urged Hedges to look at what he currently has at Pittodrie.

The Dons boss says that as well as being offered a ‘brilliant’ package by the club to stay, Hedges also has regular football, is loved at the club and enjoys playing for Aberdeen.

Celtic’s Anthony Ralston (left) battles with Aberdeen’s Ryan Hedges at Parkhead.

That might not be the case if the attacker was to move elsewhere.

Glass said: “Sometimes when you’re waiting for things, they don’t materialise.

“The grass isn’t always greener.

“You can go places where you aren’t playing every week, the challenge is a little bit different.

“I’ve said before he’s loved at this club and I think he likes playing here.

“I hope he does his homework when he starts looking at the possibilities.”

Reds won’t have full clarity until Hedges makes final decision

Glass had previously indicated he would like some clarity from Hedges over his situation before the January transfer window opens.

That would allow him the time to secure a suitable replacement.

However, he does not anticipate this clarity coming before the window opens.

Aberdeen’s Ryan Hedges (left) battles with Motherwell’s Nathan McGinley

He said:  “I don’t think there’s going to be any clarity until he either signs a contract or signs elsewhere.

“That’s the issue when player are running their contracts down and it’s taken a while to get to this area.

“The clarity comes when he tells us one way or the other.

“I know which one I’d prefer, but I don’t know which one is more likely.”

Braced for interest in other stars

Aberdeen are also braced for interest from England for Lewis Ferguson and Calvin Ramsay during the winter window.

Premier League side Watford had a bid of under £2m for Ferguson rejected in May this year.

English top-flight sides Liverpool, Manchester United, Everton, Leicester City and Southampton are all monitoring right-back Ramsay.

Aberdeen right-back Calvin Ramsay is on the radar of English Premier League sides.

Teenager Ramsay, 18, is also on the radar of European clubs.

Ramsay and Ferguson are both contracted until summer 2024 – so Aberdeen are in control of their futures.

However, that is not the situation with Hedges.

Aberdeen’s Ryan Hedges (left) competes with Connor Ronan of St Mirren.

Blackburn bidding for promotion

Capped three times by Wales, attacker Hedges has been a key component for Glass’ side.

The attacker, who was sidelined with a hamstring injury for six weeks, has netted three times this season.

Glass confirmed there have been no fresh approaches from Blackburn or any other club for Hedges.

Ryan Hedges was on the mark twice for Aberdeen.
Ryan Hedges (11) celebrates scoring against Breidablik in the the Europa Conference League qualifier.

Managed by Tony Mowbray, Blackburn Rovers are in a Championship title race and hope to secure promotion to the top flight.

Currently third, they are just three points adrift of leaders Fulham.

Glass said: “All the chat is about Blackburn and they might be looking at players who can help get them promotion with the way they’re playing.

“Time will tell if they see Ryan as that type of player.”

Will Blackburn Rovers return for Aberdeen’s in-demand attacker Ryan Hedges in January?

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]