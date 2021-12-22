‘It doesn’t look like Ryan Hedges will sign a new contract’ – Aberdeen boss accepts winger looks set to leave Pittodrie

An error occurred. Please try again.

Aberdeen appear to have lost their battle to sign Ryan Hedges on a new deal, confirmed boss Stephen Glass.

The Dons have been locked in talks with Hedges and his representative in a bid to convince the attacker to pen a new contract.

Glass confirmed the Reds offered a ‘brilliant’ deal in a bid to get Hedges to commit his long-term future.

However, that bumper package looks to have failed as Glass confirmed indications are Hedges will not sign a new Dons deal.

Glass has warned Hedges to do his homework when looking at other possibilities as the ‘grass isn’t always greener’.

Hedges’ Aberdeen contract expires at the end of the season and he is free to talk to interested clubs from January 1.

Blackburn Rovers had a bid of £400,000 rejected by Aberdeen in the summer.

Championship side Blackburn are set to launch a fresh bid to secure Hedges in the winter transfer window.

It is understood Blackburn’s preference is to secure Hedges on a pre-contract.

Glass said: “It doesn’t look like he’s going to sign a new contract.

“We’d love him to. The club has made him a brilliant offer.

“But it doesn’t look like he’s going to sign it, which is his right.

“He’s not signed a contract and he’s going to be available in January on a pre-contract elsewhere.”

‘The grass isn’t always greener’

Aberdeen retain hope that Hedges will yet be convinced to commit to the Dons despite interest from England.

The Dons risk losing Hedges for nothing in the summer if his contract runs down.

Glass has urged Hedges to look at what he currently has at Pittodrie.

The Dons boss says that as well as being offered a ‘brilliant’ package by the club to stay, Hedges also has regular football, is loved at the club and enjoys playing for Aberdeen.

That might not be the case if the attacker was to move elsewhere.

Glass said: “Sometimes when you’re waiting for things, they don’t materialise.

“The grass isn’t always greener.

“You can go places where you aren’t playing every week, the challenge is a little bit different.

“I’ve said before he’s loved at this club and I think he likes playing here.

“I hope he does his homework when he starts looking at the possibilities.”

🔴 That goalscoring feeling in front of The Red Army. COYR! #StandFree pic.twitter.com/TouW0DLgKr — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) December 2, 2021

Reds won’t have full clarity until Hedges makes final decision

Glass had previously indicated he would like some clarity from Hedges over his situation before the January transfer window opens.

That would allow him the time to secure a suitable replacement.

However, he does not anticipate this clarity coming before the window opens.

He said: “I don’t think there’s going to be any clarity until he either signs a contract or signs elsewhere.

“That’s the issue when player are running their contracts down and it’s taken a while to get to this area.

“The clarity comes when he tells us one way or the other.

“I know which one I’d prefer, but I don’t know which one is more likely.”

Braced for interest in other stars

Aberdeen are also braced for interest from England for Lewis Ferguson and Calvin Ramsay during the winter window.

Premier League side Watford had a bid of under £2m for Ferguson rejected in May this year.

English top-flight sides Liverpool, Manchester United, Everton, Leicester City and Southampton are all monitoring right-back Ramsay.

Teenager Ramsay, 18, is also on the radar of European clubs.

Ramsay and Ferguson are both contracted until summer 2024 – so Aberdeen are in control of their futures.

However, that is not the situation with Hedges.

Blackburn bidding for promotion

Capped three times by Wales, attacker Hedges has been a key component for Glass’ side.

The attacker, who was sidelined with a hamstring injury for six weeks, has netted three times this season.

Glass confirmed there have been no fresh approaches from Blackburn or any other club for Hedges.

Managed by Tony Mowbray, Blackburn Rovers are in a Championship title race and hope to secure promotion to the top flight.

Currently third, they are just three points adrift of leaders Fulham.

Glass said: “All the chat is about Blackburn and they might be looking at players who can help get them promotion with the way they’re playing.

“Time will tell if they see Ryan as that type of player.”