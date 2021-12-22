Aberdeen’s Calvin Ramsay set to end two-month injury nightmare at Hibs

An error occurred. Please try again.

Aberdeen right-back Calvin Ramsay is set to return to action against Hibs tonight to end a two month injury nightmare.

The 18-year-old has been sidelined since suffering a thigh muscle injury in the 1-0 defeat of Hibs on October 23.

Boss Stephen Glass confirmed Ramsay ‘has a chance’ of facing Hibs at Easter Road after coming through recent training sessions.

However, Glass will make a late call on whether to pitch the teen in from the start or not in Edinburgh.

Ramsay was a standout for Aberdeen until suffering the injury.

His form alerted English Premier League clubs Liverpool, Manchester United, Everton, West Ham and Leicester City, who are all tracking the teen.

Aberdeen are braced for a potential January transfer window approach for Ramsay, who is contracted until summer 2024.

Glass said: “Calvin has got a chance.

“He’s trained the last couple of weeks, which has given us an opportunity to see him.

“It’s given us a choice, so that’s how close he is – whether he starts or not.”

Welcome selection headache

Left-back Jack MacKenzie also recently returned from a hamstring injury suffered in mid-October.

MacKenzie, 21, had managed just 45 minutes of action in seven games.

Full-back MacKenzie was an unused substitute on his first game back from injury in the 1-0 defeat of St Johnstone.

Scotland international centre-back Declan Gallagher also recently returned from a hamstring injury picked up in the defeat of Hibs in October.

Gallagher, 30, has been an unused substitute in recent games since returning.

Glass is delighted to have a selection headache after enduring a defensive injury crisis in recent months.

“They are capable and ready to start,” the boss said.

“The choice I have to make is do I go with the status quo that has been rolling along nicely? Or can I add a little bit with some of these boys as Calvin and Jack are back?

“There are a couple of others that are pushing for places.

“Selection headaches are a good thing.”

Defender Ross McCrorie suspended

Scotland international centre-backs Andy Considine (cruciate ligament) and Mikey Devlin (ankle) are both long term absentees.

Winger Matty Kennedy is sidelined with a back injury that has ruled him out all season.

However, Northern Ireland international Kennedy has returned to training.

Centre-back Ross McCrorie is suspended for tonight’s Premiership clash at Hibs.

Hibs dugout debut for Maloney

Hibs away tonight will be the final match in front of an unrestricted crowd before new covid regulations come into force.

From Boxing Day crowds at football matches and outdoor events will be limited to a maximum of 500 for a three week period.

Tonight’s clash will also mark the dugout debut of new Hibs manager Shaun Maloney.

Aberdeen-raised Maloney was this week appointed as replacement for Jack Ross, who was recently axed by the Easter Road club.

Glass said: “Hibs are on a little spell of not winning not too many games.

“They’ve changed their manager and they’ve played a lot of games, but we like to concentrate on ourselves.

“If we do that and perform to our best then I think we’ll win.

“But we know it’s very difficult at Hibs.

“We know they’ve got a great group of players and they’ll be hungry to impress the new manager and stay in the team.”

The hunger to face pressure

Former Celtic, Aston Villa and Scotland attacker Maloney was previously assistant to Roberto Martinez with the Belgian national side.

Glass said: “He (Maloney) had a very good career and he’s had a great start to his coaching career too.

“He’s making the step into it being your team, which is a little bit different when your name is on it and you’re responsible for fronting the whole thing.

“But I’m sure the pressure is part of why he wants to do it… the hunger to face that sort of pressure.”