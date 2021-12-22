Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack asks Nicola Sturgeon to delay crowd restrictions until midnight on Boxing Day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack asks Nicola Sturgeon to delay crowd restrictions until midnight on Boxing Day

By Danny Law
December 22, 2021, 9:34 pm Updated: December 22, 2021, 9:35 pm
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack has asked First Minister Nicola Sturgeon to delay bringing in restrictions on crowds at outdoor events.

Scotland’s top-flight teams will have opted to bring forward their winter break after the Scottish Government limited crowds at outdoor events to 500 for a period of up to three weeks.

Boxing Day games will go ahead but the fixtures scheduled for December 29 and January 2-3 have been pushed back to January 17-18 and February 1-2 respectively.

Premiership clubs were initially due to begin their winter break after the Edinburgh derby on January 3 and then return with Scottish Cup action around the weekend of January 22-23.

The Dons are due to host Dundee at Pittodrie with season ticket holders invited to sign up to a ballot to be in with a chance of being among the crowd of 500.

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack has asked for the restrictions to be delayed to allow more supporters to attend Boxing Day fixtures.

In a message to Sturgeon, he tweeted: “On behalf of Scottish football fans, including those home for Xmas who plan ahead to attend games with their families, we at Aberdeen FC respectfully ask the FM to consider delaying the 500 fan limit on Boxing Day until midnight on 26th. Thank you in advance.”

There was a mixed response from supporters to the plea with some fans describing the idea as “common sense”, while others said it had “zero chance of happening.”

 

 

