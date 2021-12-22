Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack asks Nicola Sturgeon to delay crowd restrictions until midnight on Boxing Day

An error occurred. Please try again.

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack has asked First Minister Nicola Sturgeon to delay bringing in restrictions on crowds at outdoor events.

Scotland’s top-flight teams will have opted to bring forward their winter break after the Scottish Government limited crowds at outdoor events to 500 for a period of up to three weeks.

Boxing Day games will go ahead but the fixtures scheduled for December 29 and January 2-3 have been pushed back to January 17-18 and February 1-2 respectively.

Premiership clubs were initially due to begin their winter break after the Edinburgh derby on January 3 and then return with Scottish Cup action around the weekend of January 22-23.

The Dons are due to host Dundee at Pittodrie with season ticket holders invited to sign up to a ballot to be in with a chance of being among the crowd of 500.

In a message to Sturgeon, he tweeted: “On behalf of Scottish football fans, including those home for Xmas who plan ahead to attend games with their families, we at Aberdeen FC respectfully ask the FM to consider delaying the 500 fan limit on Boxing Day until midnight on 26th. Thank you in advance.”

There was a mixed response from supporters to the plea with some fans describing the idea as “common sense”, while others said it had “zero chance of happening.”

