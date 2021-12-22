Aberdeen give Hibernian an early Christmas present of three points

An error occurred. Please try again.

Aberdeen’s defensive frailties returned as they gift-wrapped Hibernian an early Christmas present of three points at Easter Road.

The Dons’ three-game winning run came to an end in subdued fashion as slack play gifted Hibs the chance they needed to get Shaun Maloney’s tenure in the Easter Road dugout off to a winning start as Ryan Porteous scored the only goal of the game.

In the process Aberdeen relinquished their place in the top half of the Premiership in what was a frustrating final road trip of 2021.

It is not hard to imagine what player-coach and captain Scott Brown, who was absent for the first time this season, would have made of it all.

One suspects the midfielder would have been far from pleased to see his team-mates go from being in control of a dead ball situation to falling behind.

Dons boss Stephen Glass made two changes for the trip to Easter Road with Ross McCrorie missing out due to suspension along with Brown.

Dean Campbell replaced Brown in midfield while Declan Gallagher partnered David Bates in central defence.

The Dons, back in action after a 10-day break, faced a Hibs side looking to bounce back from their League Cup final defeat to Celtic at Hampden in new manager Maloney’s first game in charge.

The two teams came into this game with differing schedules but despite those differences the play in the final third from both sides was sloppy in the opening 20 minutes.

Hibs forced an early corner but delivered it straight into the hands of Joe Lewis. Aberdeen responded with a Jay Emmanuel-Thomas effort from the edge of the box which deflected over the crossbar.

That was the only incidents of note in a low-key opening but as the first half wore on it was the Dons who asked questions of the defence.

Dean Campbell had Matt Macey scrambling across his goal with a powerful low drive from 30 yards after Hibs had scrambled an Aberdeen free kick clear before Lewis Ferguson saw his powerful effort from 20 yards turned round the post.

Hibs responded with a Martin Boyle effort which was blocked by Gallagher. The ball ricocheted back towards the Dons goal into the path of Kevin Nisbet but the striker headed over the crossbar.

Hibs were forced into an early change when Jake Doyle-Hayes limped off to be replaced by Alex Gogic.

The midfielder’s first contribution to the game was a foul on Christian Ramirez which earned him a caution from referee Alan Muir.

The first half may have ended goalless but there was enough on display to suggest the Dons could win this one with Campbell and Ferguson dominating the midfield.

Glass tweaked his side for the second half as he chased victory. Calvin Ramsay replaced Emmanuel-Thomas and returned to right back with Funso Ojo moved to midfield.

It was the home side who were first to threaten, however, as Boyle fired in a low drive which was held by Lewis.

The home side made the most of their second chance and it came after Aberdeen hit the self-destruct button.

The Dons had a free kick 10 yards in their own half and for some reason Gallagher played a one-two with Ramsay which allowed Hibs to push forward and Gallagher was forced to concede a corner.

The first delivery was headed out for another corner. From the second Ryan Porteous outjumped the Aberdeen defence to head home the opener.

A sloppy, needless goal to concede and it came from a mess all of Aberdeen’s making.

Glass responded by sending on Teddy Jenks for Campbell, who could consider himself unfortunate to be withdrawn after his assured display.

The Dons found a much needed sense of urgency after going behind and it took a fine save from Macey to deny Marley Watkins after the goalkeeper turned his header from a Ramirez cross past the post.

Aberdeen’s attempts to retrieve the situation was clear but with their increased tempo came a loss of composure and their frustration only grew as the minutes ticked away.

It has been a topsy-turvy season at the best of times for the Dons this season. This defeat can go down on the list of ones which could and should have been avoided.

There will be only 500 fans at Pittodrie for the Boxing Day visit of Dundee. There will not be many of them in attendance but they will all be expecting a response.

It’s the least they should receive after yet another night of frustration here.

HIBERNIAN (3-4-3) – Macey 6, McGinn 6, Porteous 6, Hanlon 6, Doig 6, Campbell 5, Doyle-Hayes (Gogic 34) 3, Allan (Murphy 59) 5, Cadden 6, Nisbet (Doidge 83) 5, Boyle 6. Subs not used – Dabrowski, Wright, Stevenson, Scott.

ABERDEEN – (4-2-3-1) – Lewis 6, Ojo 6, Bates 6, Gallagher 5, Hayes 6, Ferguson 7, Campbell (Jenks 68) 7, Emmanuel-Thomas (Ramsay 46) 5, Hedges 6, Watkins (McLennan 77) 5, Ramirez 6. Subs not used – Woods, MacKenzie, McGinn, Samuels.

Referee – Alan Muir 6.

Attendance – 14,314.

Man of the match – Lewis Ferguson.