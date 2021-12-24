Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass fears players are too reliant on captain Scott Brown

By Paul Third
December 24, 2021, 5:00 pm
Dons captain Scott Brown and manager Stephen Glass
Dons captain Scott Brown and manager Stephen Glass

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass insists Wednesday’s defeat to Hibernian has left him questioning whether his squad is too reliant on Scott Brown.

The Dons player-coach missed his first game of the season in the 1-0 loss at Easter Road due to illness on Wednesday and Glass found it hard to shake the impression his captain’s inspirational qualities were the difference between the sides.

Ryan Porteous puts Hibernian 1-0 up against Aberdeen.

Glass said: “I’m almost asking the boys is the glaring omission that they need Scott to push them on, kick them and poke them and make them do it? Professionally they need to be better.”

Glass is frustrated and disappointed at seeing the three-game winning run stopped in its tracks after a lethargic display in the capital.

He said: “It was a little bit scrappy. We didn’t produce as much as we have recently and we’re disappointed to lose a goal from a set-piece.

“We need to do more at the other end of the pitch and play with a lot more energy.

“We didn’t threaten enough. The energy level of the group didn’t look great.

“It was the last time we’ll play in front of fans for a while and you would expect a better energy level about the group.

“We didn’t do enough to stop them playing in the first half and we didn’t look like a threat ourselves.

“We were a little better in the second half, but we drifted out of the game and didn’t test their boys enough.

“The one big chance we had was Marley Watkins’ header, but in the main we didn’t make enough chances. We had plenty opportunities to make chances, but we didn’t do it.”

Brown is doubtful for the Boxing Day visit of Dundee, but Ross McCrorie is available after missing the midweek loss in Edinburgh due to suspension.

