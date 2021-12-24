Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Joe Harper: Scott Brown’s absence was telling in Aberdeen’s defeat by Hibernian

By Joe Harper
December 24, 2021, 6:00 am Updated: December 24, 2021, 11:02 am
Scott Brown was missing for Aberdeen's defeat to Hibs
Scott Brown was missing for Aberdeen's defeat to Hibs

Aberdeen badly missed the leadership qualities of Scott Brown in their defeat against Hibs.

The Dons’ three-game winning run ended at Easter Road in disappointing fashion.

Captain Brown and defender Ross McCrorie were both absent and as a result the Reds looked disjointed.

Brown’s leadership skills were missed – particularly after Aberdeen fell behind.

I felt there was a lack of urgency about the Dons’ play in the final 25 minutes when they could still have got something from the game.

Even in the closing stages manager Stephen Glass was calling for the players to get the ball forward quickly and it still wasn’t happening.

This is where Brown’s absence was keenly felt because he drives the team on from the middle of the park.

Even if he’s not having his best game individually he still communicates and encourages others and he leads by example in the way that he plays.

Ryan Porteous heads the only goal of the game as Hibs defeated Aberdeen

Without his presence, especially once they were behind, Aberdeen weren’t the same team.

In the first half although the Dons didn’t create a lot of chances I thought they did well.

Dean Campbell and Lewis Ferguson both went close, but there wasn’t a great deal of penetration.

But in the second half Aberdeen never really got going or established any control in the game.

Hibs didn’t play particularly well either, but it was frustrating Aberdeen couldn’t put them under more pressure.

Especially when morale in the Leith ranks couldn’t have been particularly high following defeat in the League Cup final on Sunday.

Calvin Ramsay made his comeback from injury and although it was good to see him back he didn’t look his usual self.

However, that’s perhaps to be expected when the full-back has spent two months on the sidelines.

Needless concession proved costly

What was really disappointing was the goal that the Reds lost.

It came from Declan Gallagher overplaying at the back and eventually being forced to concede a corner after being put under pressure.

Then from the resultant delivery Gallagher was outjumped by Ryan Porteous.

I know the Dons want to try to play out from the back and be expansive, but sometimes it isn’t on to do that.

And the goal at Easter Road showed what can happen if you get it wrong trying to play from the back.

In a scrappy game where it comes down to tight margins losing a goal from a set piece – which shouldn’t have given away in the first place – is particularly frustrating.

During the winning run against Livingston, St Mirren and St Johnstone the Reds played at a good tempo with plenty of energy and got their rewards.

But they couldn’t hit the same heights against Hibs.

Ultimately if you want to qualify for Europe you have to be able to perform on a consistent basis and they need to respond against Dundee on Boxing Day.

Premiership right to shut down early

The decision to bring forward the Premiership’s winter break is a sensible one – but it’s frustrating it has come to this.

From Boxing Day crowds in stadium are to be capped at 500 for a period of at least three weeks as part of the Scottish Government’s plan to deal with the omicron variant.

As a result the Premiership’s winter break, which had been due to kick in after the games on January 2 and 3, will now start following Sunday’s fixtures.

It makes sense for the top flight clubs to stop when they can’t get large numbers of supporters into stadiums.

Crowds in stadiums are being capped at 500 from Boxing Day

But what frustrates me – and I’m sure will frustrate fans – is that we haven’t been presented with any evidence that people going to watch football leads to an increase in Covid-19 cases.

There were no limits on crowds for Wednesday’s games so if it’s safe for people to attend on Wednesday why is it not safe on Sunday? It’s little wonder clubs and fans alike are disappointed.

The lower leagues have opted to carry on, but these restrictions will impact them as well.

Hopefully once the three weeks are up supporters will be able to return to stadiums in greater numbers.

Merry Christmas from me

I would like to take this opportunity to wish readers a Merry Christmas.

It’s a pleasure and a privilege to write these columns and I hope you’ve enjoyed reading them over the last 12 months.

It’s been another difficult year for us all, but I hope you are able to enjoy the festive period as best you can.

Hopefully in the near future we’ll be able to return to more normality again.

Christmas is a time of hope and goodwill and better times are on the horizon.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]