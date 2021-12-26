Aberdeen v Dundee goes ahead despite depleted Dundee’s request to get game postponed By Danny Law December 26, 2021, 11:28 am [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up The SPFL have rejected a request from Dundee to have their Boxing Day match against Aberdeen postponed. The Dens Park side have only 14 players available for the match – including three goalkeepers – following a positive Covid-19 test. A statement from the Dens Park side: “We can confirm that our scheduled testing for Covid-19 this morning returned a positive case. “As a result, five further players have been identified as close contacts. “With these players missing and our current injury situation, we took the decision to request a postponement of today’s fixture against Aberdeen. “The postponement request has been rejected by the SPFL and we travel with a squad of 14 players which includes 3 goalkeepers. “A further member of the first-team coaching staff is also isolating.” Only 500 fans will be able to attend today’s match between Aberdeen and Dundee at Pittodrie. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close