Aberdeen v Dundee goes ahead despite depleted Dundee’s request to get game postponed

The SPFL have rejected a request from Dundee to have their Boxing Day match against Aberdeen postponed.

The Dens Park side have only 14 players available for the match – including three goalkeepers – following a positive Covid-19 test.

A statement from the Dens Park side: “We can confirm that our scheduled testing for Covid-19 this morning returned a positive case.

“As a result, five further players have been identified as close contacts.

“With these players missing and our current injury situation, we took the decision to request a postponement of today’s fixture against Aberdeen.

“The postponement request has been rejected by the SPFL and we travel with a squad of 14 players which includes 3 goalkeepers.

“A further member of the first-team coaching staff is also isolating.”