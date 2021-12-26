Aberdeen midfielder Matty Longstaff recalled by Newcastle

Matty Longstaff has returned to Newcastle United after the Premier League club cut his loan spell with Aberdeen short.

Dons boss Stephen Glass confirmed the midfielder has been recalled by his parent club and insists he leaves with the club’s best wishes despite a disappointing spell in Scotland.

The Aberdeen manager said: “He’s gone back after the break was moved forward. They pulled him back. He’d been injured in the last two or three weeks to be fair.

“Matty’s gone back to Newcastle. They probably want to get him involved. There’s a new manager there who will want to take a look at him.

“We wish him all the best. He’s been brilliant around the place and I think he’s enjoyed his time here.”

Longstaff’s departure comes as the Dons end 2021 back in the top six of the Premiership thanks to their 2-1 win against Dundee at Pittodrie.

Ryan Hedges and Lewis Ferguson got the goals to give Aberdeen victory against the Dark Blues, who had led thanks to Leigh Griffiths’ stunning 30-yard free kick.

Glass was delighted with the response from his side to falling behind to Griffiths’ outstanding strike.

The Dons boss said: “Anytime you go a goal behind it is difficult. The conditions weren’t great, it was cold, wet and windy and we went behind but I think it showed the mental toughness of the group and the quality they have today as well.

“It was two very good goals. We looked a danger any time we tried to cut them open.

“I think we were a wee bit passive in the first half but we really showed that we’re a real danger. To come from a goal behind is good as well.”

Dons boss pleased with improved energy levels against Dundee

Glass had bemoaned his side’s lethargic display following a 10 day break in their 1-0 loss at Hibernian in midweek but the Aberdeen manager was delighted with the much improved showing against James McPake’s side.

He said: “I think at times the group have shown when we’re playing every few days that we’ve been better. I think that’s sometimes difficult.

“Dundee have had a bit of a break and their energy levels might have been better than ours so it’s difficult to put your finger on it sometimes. It’s better when your players are playing games.”

The game was overshadowed by the SPFL’s insistence the match go ahead following an appeal from Dundee to have it postponed after a positive player led to five players being ruled out of the trip to Pittodrie.

Glass had sympathy with the Dark Blues’ plight but was pleased to see his side produce a professional performance at Pittodrie.

He said: “It’s easy to take your eye off the ball. I’m sure Dundee wanted the game to go ahead as well, regardless of trying to get it off as such. I’m sure they’d rather have played the game.

“To be fair, it was a decent spectacle considering the weather. I don’t think the fact that they were down to bare bones mattered much because they had a really good team on the pitch.

“I think the challenge was there to stay focused and not take our eye off the ball against pretty much a full strength Dundee team.”