Dundee boss James McPake – ‘SPFL are a disgrace for forcing us to play at Aberdeen’

Dundee manager James McPake has labelled the SPFL a disgrace for forcing his side to travel to Pittodrie to face Aberdeen.

The Dark Blues’ request for their Boxing Day trip to Pittodrie to be postponed due to five players missing the game due a positive Covid test in the squad was rejected hours before kick-off.

The decision meant Dundee had to put one goalkeeper on the bench as an outfield player while assistant manager Dave Mackay also registered himself before the game which Aberdeen won 2-1.

McPake was proud of his players’ performance at Pittodrie but accused the SPFL of failing to protect the players in either team.

He said: “The club did the right thing with their risk assessment — but the SPFL have been a disgrace.

“Today was a complete and utter lack of care towards a group of individual who now have to go back to their families knowing that it’s in our camp. We will test every day but we know this is about in our camp and we just hope nobody pays the consequences.

“My captain today has a three day old baby and now he’s got to go back to his house. Do I feel comfortable with that? No.

“My mum is 89 and I’ve been getting my two-year-old to do a lateral flow test every day this week so she could come for Christmas dinner.

“Do I feel comfortable with that? No.

“We asked to get the game off and they made us play it. We didn’t feel comfortable. They allowed us to get on buses.

“I’m the one leading the group and for me to take that group of players and staff on buses and into a hotel to sit down and eat knowing that after they go out and battle for 94 minutes then have to go back to their families. It doesn’t sit right with me.”

McPake believes the decision to play the game put not just his players but also the Aberdeen team at risk.

He said: “We were playing them and we just don’t know (if we had more cases).

“We had a player that tested negative on Christmas Day but did a test today and was positive. Who is to say that won’t happen to myself or other people?

“We had five midweeks when we could have played this game.

“The way today was handled showed a lack of respect for everyone — including Aberdeen Football Club. The SPFL will probably deserve the headlines that go with this.

“I’m terrified. We will still test. We just need to pray everyone is healthy because today we were put in a very risky situation as were Aberdeen.

“When you have their director standing at the bottom of the tunnel saying that to you then you know they feel the same way.”