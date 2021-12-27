Aberdeen boss hails ‘exceptional’ Lewis Ferguson for leading December charge

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass has hailed Lewis Ferguson’s exceptional form after helping the Dons climb back into the top six of the Scottish Premiership.

The Dons are up to sixth in the table after coming from behind to beat Dundee 2-1 on Boxing Day, with Ferguson’s excellent goal – his eighth of the season – securing victory at Pittodrie.

Glass believes the midfielder’s contribution to the team often goes unnoticed, but insists Ferguson should be proud of his efforts after helping the Dons win four of their five games in December.

The Aberdeen manager said: “The last three or four weeks he has been exceptional. He has been good all year, but he has really stepped it up these last few weeks.

“His performances when Scott Brown has not been in the team – he has really stepped up and any time a midfielder scores that amount of goals is great.

“He doesn’t get the credit he deserves at times, but his general performances have been good. He was unbelievable at St Johnstone, good at Hibs and very good against Dundee.”

Dons boss impressed by his players’ powers of recovery

Aberdeen had to do it the hard way at Pittodrie on Sunday after falling behind to a stunning long-range free-kick from Dundee striker Leigh Griffiths.

But the victory made it 11 points gained for the Dons in the league so far after conceding the first goal, and the Dons boss believes his players should take encouragement from the resilience they have shown in the first half of the campaign.

He said: “One of the things the boys have been good at is coming back when there is a setback – I think within games we’re one of the best at coming back.

“We’ve given away the first goal too many times in games, but we’ve come back a lot and you saw it again against Dundee.

“The resilience of the group is brilliant, but so is the quality, and that’s why I’m so happy for them to get a result going into the break.”

Response to Hibs defeat encouraging

Glass called for a win going into the winter break following the disappointment of the 1-0 loss to Hibernian at Easter Road on December 22 and he was delighted to get it.

Aberdeen’s ability to freshen up their side in the second half against a Dark Blues team impacted by five absentees due to Covid proved crucial.

The Dons boss said: “It was a vital three points. It was a bit of a grind towards the end, but you do what it takes to win games and that’s what we did.

“It got a little bit ugly towards the end, but the boys stood up to it. Connor McLennan and Niall McGinn coming on gave us a little bit of energy that was needed.

“It’s testament to the players’ professional that they are available to play when needed during this period.

“The message at half-time was that the quality had to go up a little bit. We were playing a little too deep, but, when we got the ball in the final third and kept them in there, we did well.”

Much to look forward to in 2022

With the winter break brought forward due to Scottish Government restrictions being reintroduced in Scottish football, Glass hopes the Boxing Day win is the only game played in front of just 500 fans this season.

The Aberdeen manager has been encouraged by a strong December showing from his side and believes there is cause for optimism heading into the second half of the campaign.

He said: “I know there were 500 fans here, but hopefully they enjoyed their day and we’ll have a full house when Rangers come to town after the break.

“The players can go enjoy their break, recharge and hit the second half of the season hard. I’m looking forward to it.”