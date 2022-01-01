Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass insists only way is up in 2022

By Paul Third
January 1, 2022, 6:00 am
Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass is looking for more improvement in 2022
Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass is looking for more improvement in 2022

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass is aiming to hit back hard in the second half of the season after an inconsistent first half of the campaign.

The Dons ended 2021 in sixth place of the Scottish Premiership thanks to a 2-1 win against Dundee at Pittodrie on Boxing Day.

Glass was happy to see his side back in the top half of the table after winning four of their five matches in December but he is looking for more improvement in 2022.

When asked if the top six was the minimum for the Dons he said: “I would say so.

“I know the demands of managing this club and I am disappointed when we aren’t producing.

“When you are talking about targets and all that and Aberdeen are out of the top six then it is not right. I am responsible for that.  It is difficult to front up.

“I am happy the players are getting closer to where they should be and the performances are improving.

“Hopefully the players can recharge and get ready to hit the second half of the season hard.”

Players have responded well to the tests they have faced

Glass does not dispute it has been a tough first half of the campaign for his first full season in charge at Pittodrie but he believes his players have handled the challenges well.

With his side also having won five or their last six home games the Dons boss believes the club is well placed for a strong finish to the season.

He said: “We could do better, we always try to do better.

“We have shown a bit of mental toughness when we were getting kicked a bit when we were down.

“We have five of the last six games here and I want that to continue when Rangers come here next.

“We had spells where we didn’t get many points but we aren’t a million miles away from where we should be.

“If we do what we can then we should be right up there where we should be.

“We could do better and will do better.”

