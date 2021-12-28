Aberdeen defender David Bates hopes Red Army can return in force after the winter break

An error occurred. Please try again.

Aberdeen defender David Bates hopes to welcome back the Red Army in full force after the rescheduled winter break.

A crowd of just 500 were inside Pittodrie to witness the Dons’ 2-1 defeat of Dundee on Boxing Day.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon recently announced an attendance cap of 500 people on outdoor events, including football matches, in a bid to combat the Omicron Covid-19 variant.

The limit on outdoor events will apply for up to three weeks, when it will be reassessed.

In response to the coronavirus restrictions reducing crowds, Premiership clubs voted to reschedule the three-week winter break.

The shutdown was brought forward to after the Boxing Day fixtures from the original date of January 4.

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster recently said he is ‘very hopeful’ the Scottish Government will lift crowd restrictions as soon as possible.

Aberdeen are next in action when hosting Rangers in a rescheduled Premiership match on January 18.

Bates hopes Pittodrie will be packed with fans again for the clash with league leaders Rangers.

Bates, 25, said: “We love football because of the supporters and the emotion they bring.

“They can give the team an edge which is great.

“Last season we played football in front of no-one in empty stadiums.

“It’s disappointing to go back to that.

“Especially with the way the Aberdeen fans have been with us this year home and away.

“They have been great.

“Fingers crossed the restrictions won’t be for long.”

The financial cost of limited fans

Aberdeen called time on 2021 with a hard fought 2-1 defeat of Dundee at Pittodrie on Boxing Day.

The Reds had been due to play Rangers on December 29 at Pittodrie and Ross County away on January 2 before the winter shutdown.

However, those fixtures have been rescheduled after the majority vote of Premiership clubs in favour of moving the winter break forward.

Pittodrie was set to welcome large crowds for the festive home double header against Dundee and Rangers.

On confirmation of the crowd limit, Aberdeen said the new coronavirus restrictions were likely to cost them £500,000 in festive revenue.

Following the decision to reschedule the winter break, Aberdeen will recoup a chunk of that revenue from the Rangers game on January 18 – if it goes ahead in front of unrestricted fans as hoped.

Howeverm they still suffered a major financial hit with the Dundee match.

Losses could yet get near the £500,000 if restrictions are not eased for the Rangers game in three weeks’ time.

The power of the Red Army’s support

Not only is the presence of the Red Army fundamental for the Dons’ finances, Bates insists the backing of the Red Army is vital to the players.

The centre-back points to the recent 4-1 defeat of St Mirren as proof.

Despite atrocious weather conditions with driving rain, gale force winds and sub zero temperatures, the Red Army stayed – and cheered on the Dons – for the entire match.

He said: “The fans are always behind us and you could really see that with the St Mirren game.

“There was that weather, but the supporters were still there.

“We scored two early goals and the place was buzzing.”

A bleak 2020-21 season with no fans

Scotland international Bates has established himself as a regular first team starter since arriving from SV Hamburg in the summer.

Capped six times by his country, Bates arrived from the Bundesliga 2 side on a three-year contract.

He played most of last season behind closed doors in Belgium, whilst on loan at top-flight club Cercle Brugge.

With no supporters, he says games became soulless experiences akin to bounce games.

He hopes Scottish football will return to normality as soon as possible with fans allowed back into stadia in unrestricted numbers.

Bates said: “When I first went over to Belgium, we got two games with fans.

“Other than that there were no fans.

“It was the first time I had experienced that in football.

“It’s like you are going into a bounce game at your training ground.

“It’s not nice for the supporters either who are watching it on the television and can see the empty stadium.

“When fans are not there, you don’t get that wee edge as a player.

“You try to get yourself ready for the game, but you go out and there is no atmosphere and no fans.

“It was hard to get going in certain games.”

Strong finish to an inconsistent 2021

After an inconsistent first half of the season, the Dons finished 2021 with a productive December.

Stephen Glass’ side secured 12 points from a possible 15 this month to go into the winter break in the top six.

Bates netted a superb goal in a 2-0 defeat of Livingston in the Granite City on December 1 as the Dons began the month strongly.

In recent weeks there has also been positive news with the easing of a defensive injury crisis.

Defenders Calvin Ramsay, Declan Gallagher and Jack MacKenzie have all recently returned from injury.

Teenage right-back Ramsay returned to the starting line-up for the defeat of Dundee.

It was the 18-year-old’s first start since the 1-0 win over Hibs on October 23 when he limped off with a thigh muscle injury.

At the height of the defensive injury problems, boss Glass had to play midfielder Scott Brown in the middle of a back three.

With defenders returning from injury, Glass now has more options and has reverted to four at the back.

Bates said: “I’m just happy I’m helping the team get good results on the pitch.

“To go into the break with positive results was good.

“We are beginning to get some fresh faces back from injury as well.

“It has been really enjoyable the last few weeks.”