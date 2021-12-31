Aberdeen confirm Sir Alex Ferguson statue to be unveiled in February

Aberdeen will unveil a statue to their greatest ever manager Sir Alex Ferguson on Friday February 25.

Sir Alex, who is celebrating his 80th birthday today, will be present at the official ceremony to see the unveiling of the statue which has been designed by sculptor Andy Edwards.

The former Manchester United boss will also be a guest of the club at the following day’s match against Dundee United at Pittodrie.

Ferguson guided the Dons to European Cup Winners’ Cup and European Super Cup success as well as three league titles, four Scottish Cups and one League Cup.

The bronze statue will be installed on the external concourse outside the Richard Donald Stand and designed in a way to allow the statue to be moved to a new stadium.

Aberdeen FC commercial director Rob Wicks said: “Plans are now picking up pace and we are excited to be able to share this important date with the fans.

“It is something that everyone connected with the club is looking forward to, having Sir Alex back at Pittodrie as we recognise his outstanding achievements.

“Full details of the unveiling ceremony and the exciting plans we have for our match with Dundee United will be announced in the coming weeks but in the meantime, everyone connected with Aberdeen FC would like to wish Sir Alex a very happy 80th birthday.”

The club shared images of a maquette of the statue earlier this month.

The statue is based on an image of Sir Alex celebrating the club’s 1980 league success at Easter Road after a 5-0 win against Hibernian all but secured the title.

Sculptor Edwards will welcome Sir Alex to his studio in early January to provide him with an update.

He said: “We are now well into the final stages of preparing the statue for its full reveal. The one-and-a-quarter life size clay model is really taking shape and it is an amazing honour to have been asked to take this project on for the club. I can’t wait to see it in Aberdeen where Dons supporters and the wider population will be able to enjoy it.”