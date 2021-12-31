Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen confirm Sir Alex Ferguson statue to be unveiled in February

By Danny Law
December 31, 2021, 12:41 pm
Sir Alex Ferguson with the maquette for the statue to honour him.
Sir Alex Ferguson with the maquette for the statue to honour him.

Aberdeen will unveil a statue to their greatest ever manager Sir Alex Ferguson on Friday February 25.

Sir Alex, who is celebrating his 80th birthday today, will be present at the official ceremony to see the unveiling of the statue which has been designed by sculptor Andy Edwards.

The former Manchester United boss will also be a guest of the club at the following day’s match against Dundee United at Pittodrie.

Ferguson guided the Dons to European Cup Winners’ Cup and European Super Cup success as well as three league titles, four Scottish Cups and one League Cup.

The bronze statue will be installed on the external concourse outside the Richard Donald Stand and designed in a way to allow the statue to be moved to a new stadium.

Aberdeen FC commercial director Rob Wicks said: “Plans are now picking up pace and we are excited to be able to share this important date with the fans.

“It is something that everyone connected with the club is looking forward to, having Sir Alex back at Pittodrie as we recognise his outstanding achievements.

“Full details of the unveiling ceremony and the exciting plans we have for our match with Dundee United will be announced in the coming weeks but in the meantime, everyone connected with Aberdeen FC would like to wish Sir Alex a very happy 80th birthday.”

Our special comic book to celebrate Sir Alex Ferguson’s 80th birthday

The club shared images of a maquette of the statue earlier this month.

The statue is based on an image of Sir Alex celebrating the club’s 1980 league success at Easter Road after a 5-0 win against Hibernian all but secured the title.

Sculptor Edwards will welcome Sir Alex to his studio in early January to provide him with an update.

He said: “We are now well into the final stages of preparing the statue for its full reveal. The one-and-a-quarter life size clay model is really taking shape and it is an amazing honour to have been asked to take this project on for the club. I can’t wait to see it in Aberdeen where Dons supporters and the wider population will be able to enjoy it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal