Connor Barron promoted to Aberdeen first-team squad; Youngster Evan Towler sent on loan to Elgin City

By Ryan Cryle
January 2, 2022, 10:01 am
Connor Barron in action for Aberdeen U20s in the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup. Picture by Kenny Elrick
Connor Barron in action for Aberdeen U20s in the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup. Picture by Kenny Elrick

Aberdeen have recalled midfielder Connor Barron from a loan spell at Kelty Hearts – and promoted the 19-year-old to their first-team squad.

Dons boss Stephen Glass has made the call following a start to the season where the youth academy graduate made 14 appearances for League Two outfit Kelty, racking up a goal and two assists in the process.

The move to fill the midfield slot follows official club confirmation of loanee Matty Longstaff’s return to Newcastle United, something which Glass had already confirmed on Boxing Day.

Glass had said: “He’s gone back after the break was moved forward. They pulled him back. He’d been injured in the last two or three weeks to be fair.

“Matty’s gone back to Newcastle. They probably want to get him involved. There’s a new manager there who will want to take a look at him.

“We wish him all the best. He’s been brilliant around the place and I think he’s enjoyed his time here.”

Longstaff made just five Reds appearances in a disappointing spell.

Meanwhile, 17-year-old left-sided defender Evan Towler has been sent on loan to League Two Elgin City for the remainder of the season and could feature against Forfar Athletic at Borough Briggs this afternoon.

The Dons under-18s skipper recently penned a deal tying him to Pittodrie until at least 2024.

A club statement said: “Already a decade-long veteran with the Dons, this loan spell will provide Evan with some competitive football as he focuses on what is needed to take the next step to hopefully becoming a first-team player at Pittodrie.”

 

