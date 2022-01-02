Eintracht Frankfurt join the race to land Aberdeen right-back Calvin Ramsay

An error occurred. Please try again.

Eintracht Frankfurt are the latest club to enter the race to land Aberdeen right-back Calvin Ramsay.

The German Bundesliga outfit are reportedly ready to make a move for the sought-after 18-year-old.

Eintracht Frankfurt are currently sixth in the German top flight.

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack recently said Ramsay’s stats were ‘in the elite upper bracket for a young right back in Europe’.

Now the race to land the teen has spread across the continent.

English top flight clubs lining up

The Dons are braced for an approach during the recently-opened January transfer window for Ramsay.

An ever-growing list of clubs are coveting the teen.

English Premier League Manchester United, Liverpool, Everton, Southampton, Norwich and West Ham are all monitoring Ramsay with the view to a January swoop.

Everton boss Rafa Benitez had Ramsay watched in September.

Manchester United have compiled a transfer dossier on one of the hottest young talents in Scottish football.

FA Cup holders Leicester City, Watford and Newcastle United, the world’s richest club, are also interested in Ramsay.

Leicester City sent a top scout to watch Ramsay in the Dons’ 2-1 defeat of Dundee at Pittodrie on Boxing Day.

Watford were the first club to make formal contact with Aberdeen regarding Ramsay.

Aberdeen record transfer fee?

Ramsay, who has pitched in with eight assists so far this season, is contracted to the Dons until summer 2024.

It would take a club smashing Aberdeen’s record transfer fee to convince the Reds to part with the Scotland U21 international.

Aberdeen’s record transfer fee is £3m for selling Scotland international defender Scott McKenna to Nottingham Forest in September 2020.

That could yet rise to £5m with achievable add-ons.