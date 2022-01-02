Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Eintracht Frankfurt join the race to land Aberdeen right-back Calvin Ramsay

By Sean Wallace
January 2, 2022, 11:50 am Updated: January 2, 2022, 12:17 pm
German Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt are targeting Calvin Ramsay. Pictured is the right back in action against Dundee.
Eintracht Frankfurt are the latest club to enter the race to land Aberdeen right-back Calvin Ramsay.

The German Bundesliga outfit are reportedly ready to make a move for the sought-after 18-year-old.

Eintracht Frankfurt are currently sixth in the German top flight.

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack recently said Ramsay’s stats were ‘in the elite upper bracket for a young right back in Europe’.

Now the race to land the teen has spread across the continent.

Aberdeen’s Calvin Ramsay during the 2-1 defeat of Dundee at Pittodrie.

English top flight clubs lining up

The Dons are braced for an approach during the recently-opened January transfer window for Ramsay.

An ever-growing list of clubs are coveting the teen.

English Premier League Manchester United, Liverpool, Everton, Southampton, Norwich and West Ham are all monitoring Ramsay with the view to a January swoop.

Everton boss Rafa Benitez had Ramsay watched in September.

Manchester United have compiled a transfer dossier on one of the hottest young talents in Scottish football.

Aberdeen’s Calvin Ramsay (22) during the 2-1 defeat of Dundee.

FA Cup holders Leicester City, Watford and Newcastle United, the world’s richest club, are also interested in Ramsay.

Leicester City sent a top scout to watch Ramsay in the Dons’ 2-1 defeat of Dundee at Pittodrie on Boxing Day.

Watford were the first club to make formal contact with Aberdeen regarding Ramsay.

Aberdeen record transfer fee?

Ramsay, who has pitched in with eight assists so far this season, is contracted to the Dons until summer 2024.

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass congratulates Calvin Ramsay after the defeat of Dundee.

It would take a club smashing Aberdeen’s record transfer fee to convince the Reds to part with the Scotland U21 international.

Aberdeen’s record transfer fee is £3m for selling Scotland international defender Scott McKenna to Nottingham Forest in September 2020.

That could yet rise to £5m with achievable add-ons.

