Aberdeen legend Steve Archibald urges Calvin Ramsay to block out transfer noise

Aberdeen legend Steve Archibald has urged teen star Calvin Ramsay to block out mounting transfer speculation.

Clubs across Europe are circling to launch a transfer window bid for the 18-year-old.

English Premier League big hitters Manchester City, Liverpool and Leicester City are all interested in Ramsay.

The world’s richest club, Newcastle United, owned by the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund, have targeted the teen.

Top-flight sides Watford, West Ham, Southampton and Norwich are also in the race to land the full-back.

Contracted to the Dons until summer 2024, Ramsay’s appeal has spread overseas, too.

Italian Serie A club Bologna and German Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt are interested in the Pittodrie youth academy graduate.

A league title winner with Aberdeen in 1980, Archibald knows all about the pressure of being wanted by big clubs.

He transferred from the Dons to Tottenham Hotspur in an £800,000 deal in 1980.

Four years later, he was signed by Spanish giants Barcelona, where he won a La Liga title and played in the European Cup final.

He advises Ramsay to block out transfer noise and concentrate on retaining performance levels that alerted those massive clubs.

Archibald says, if he does that, the teen will secure a big money move – if not in January, then in future windows.

Archibald said: “The key thing for Ramsay, Aberdeen and any club that wants him is for him to continue doing what he has.

“Don’t be distracted, don’t let it get to your head and it will all happen.

“It is good for a player to see that big clubs like that are tracking him.

“It’s a nice feeling and Ramsay can walk around with his chest high, even though he is a kid just starting in the game.

“However, he has to continue performing how he has which has merited clubs of that level tracking him.

“And not be distracted by hype or anything else.”

Watford first to make approach

It is understood Premier League Watford are the first club to formally approach Aberdeen to discuss a possible deal for Ramsay.

Liverpool, Manchester United, Leicester, Southampton and Norwich have all watched the teenager in action.

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers sent a top scout to watch Ramsay in action in the 2-1 defeat of Dundee on Boxing Day.

Having been sidelined for two months with a thigh injury, it was Ramsay’s first start since the 1-0 defeat of Hibs on October 23.

FA Cup holders Leicester had already received glowing reports from local scouts and data analysis teams on Ramsay.

Overseas clubs join the Ramsay race

Italian top-flight outfit Bologna, who are keen on landing Ramsay, have had recent success when signing a teenage Scottish full-back.

They signed left-back Aaron Hickey from Hearts in a £1.5m move in September 2020.

The 19-year-old is now a regular first-team starter in Serie A.

Aston Villa are understood to be lining up a January move for Hickey, with AC Milan also monitoring the teen.

Hickey had made just 32 appearances for Hearts before Bologna signed him.

Ramsay has racked up 24 Aberdeen appearances so far, having made his debut as a substitute in a 1-0 defeat of Dundee United in March.

In a breakout campaign, Ramsay has pitched in with eight assists in all competitions, despite missing eight games due to injury.

Dons don’t have to sell in January

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack recently said the club do not have to sell any players, including Ramsay, during the transfer window.

That is despite the financial hit of the coronavirus pandemic.

Aberdeen suffered operating losses of £5.19m during the 2020/21 financial year.

It is understood it would take a new club transfer record for the Dons to even consider parting with the defender.

The record is £3m received for the sale of Scotland international Scott McKenna to Nottingham Forest in 2020.

Remain fully focused on football

Archibald insists Ramsay has to block out all thoughts of transfer speculation.

He said: “Ramsay doesn’t have to think about anything else, just remain fully focused on his football.

“If he continues to do what he is doing, whatever is going to happen will happen.

“If the club accept an offer for him that’s good enough and they are happy enough for them to let him go, then he will go.”

Aberdeen legend Archibald will return to the Granite City in March for a Q&A night.

