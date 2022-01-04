New Aberdeen deal for Connor Barron as Stephen Glass says young midfielder is held in ‘high regard’ by Dons

An error occurred. Please try again.

Young Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron has penned a contract extension to 2024 after moving up to the club’s first-team squad.

Dons boss Stephen Glass said the 19-year-old, who he recalled from a loan at League Two Kelty Hearts in recent days, is held in “high regard” at Pittodrie as the club announced the player’s two-and-a-half-year extension.

Glass said: “I’ve been really pleased with the progress Connor has made while on loan at Kelty and I’d like to thank Kevin Thomson and the staff there for the part they have played in his recent development playing senior football.

“Connor is a player who displays the correct attitude and application, and we hold him in high regard at the club.

“I’m looking forward to seeing Connor’s continued development as part of the first-team squad.”

Barron made 14 appearances and scored one goal for Kelty in the first half of the campaign.