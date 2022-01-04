New Aberdeen deal for Connor Barron as Stephen Glass says young midfielder is held in ‘high regard’ by Dons

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

New Aberdeen deal for Connor Barron as Stephen Glass says young midfielder is held in ‘high regard’ by Dons

By Ryan Cryle
January 4, 2022, 7:33 pm Updated: January 4, 2022, 7:34 pm
Connor Barron in action for Aberdeen U20s in the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup. Picture by Kenny Elrick
Connor Barron in action for Aberdeen U20s in the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup. Picture by Kenny Elrick

Young Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron has penned a contract extension to 2024 after moving up to the club’s first-team squad.

Dons boss Stephen Glass said the 19-year-old, who he recalled from a loan at League Two Kelty Hearts in recent days, is held in “high regard” at Pittodrie as the club announced the player’s two-and-a-half-year extension.

Glass said: “I’ve been really pleased with the progress Connor has made while on loan at Kelty and I’d like to thank Kevin Thomson and the staff there for the part they have played in his recent development playing senior football.

“Connor is a player who displays the correct attitude and application, and we hold him in high regard at the club.

“I’m looking forward to seeing Connor’s continued development as part of the first-team squad.”

Barron made 14 appearances and scored one goal for Kelty in the first half of the campaign.

