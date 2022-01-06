Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen Women’s Scottish Cup third round tie with Glasgow Women postponed due to Covid-19

By Sophie Goodwin
January 6, 2022, 11:45 am
Aberdeen Women in league action. Picture by Wullie Marr.
Aberdeen Women’s Scottish Cup third round tie against Glasgow Women has been postponed due to Covid cases and injuries affecting the availability of players.

The Dons requested to SWF that the game be postponed as they would only have a depleted squad of 12 players at their expense for the tie – with at least eight left out due to Covid or injury.

The postponement comes as Covid cases continue to surge, with a further 16,103 recorded in Scotland yesterday.

Players who have tested positive and others who are self-isolating have not been the result of an outbreak within the club, as the squad have not been together since before Christmas.

Aberdeen chose not to train between Christmas and New Year to eliminate the risk of infection amongst the squad, but knew there might still be a risk that fixtures could be affected upon their return due to the rapid spread of Omicron.

Co-manager Gavin Beith said: “The rates with Covid and Omicron, we knew people were going to be doing more and we didn’t really want to have them in together because you might run the risk of spreading infection, so we decided to have the time off.

“I think every club will be expecting for this to happen at some point, you know it’s there and you’re definitely going to be affected by it.

“Especially over this period where things have opened up a lot more and before the Christmas break people were a bit more cautious what they were doing, but at Christmas time you’re mixing more and doing a lot more.”

Safe, but cautious approach

While he hopes that the Dons’ season will be interrupted by Covid as little as possible, Beith admits that despite having measures in place at the club, concerns over the virus will still be there.

He added: “When we’re together we’re as safe as houses, we do as much as we can. We test every time we’re together, we’re outside and when we travel on the bus there’s a seating plan in place and we distance within that.

“This new variant is spreading like wildfire and you can do everything you can to try and stop it and still fail.

“It’s a hard thing to try and control, but it’s just one of those things we have to deal with right now.”

Aberdeen’s fixture is not the only tie to be affected, as St. Johnstone’s clash with Hibernian has also been postponed.

