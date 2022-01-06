Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen linked with move for St Johnstone goalkeeper Zander Clark

By Paul Third
January 6, 2022, 10:48 am
Zander Clark celebrates following St Johnstone's late equaliser at Ibrox
Zander Clark has been linked with a move to Aberdeen

Aberdeen have reportedly joined Dundee United in the race to sign St Johnstone’s cup-double winning goalkeeper Zander Clark.

Clark is out of contract in the summer and both the Dons and United have been linked with a pre-contract move for the Saints goalkeeper.

Saints boss Callum Davidson is already resigned to losing his goalkeeper in the summer with the 29 year-old looking for a new challenge following more than a decade at McDiarmid Park.

Premiership champions Rangers and two Championship clubs in England have also been linked with Clark, who this season broke into Steve Clarke’s Scotland squad.

Dons goalkeeper Joe Lewis is under contract for a further two years while Gary Woods, the other first-team goalkeeper in the squad, is under contract until the summer of 2023.

