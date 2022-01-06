Aberdeen linked with move for St Johnstone goalkeeper Zander Clark

An error occurred. Please try again.

Aberdeen have reportedly joined Dundee United in the race to sign St Johnstone’s cup-double winning goalkeeper Zander Clark.

Clark is out of contract in the summer and both the Dons and United have been linked with a pre-contract move for the Saints goalkeeper.

Saints boss Callum Davidson is already resigned to losing his goalkeeper in the summer with the 29 year-old looking for a new challenge following more than a decade at McDiarmid Park.

Premiership champions Rangers and two Championship clubs in England have also been linked with Clark, who this season broke into Steve Clarke’s Scotland squad.

Dons goalkeeper Joe Lewis is under contract for a further two years while Gary Woods, the other first-team goalkeeper in the squad, is under contract until the summer of 2023.