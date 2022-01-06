Aberdeen linked with move for St Johnstone goalkeeper Zander Clark By Paul Third January 6, 2022, 10:48 am Zander Clark has been linked with a move to Aberdeen [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Aberdeen have reportedly joined Dundee United in the race to sign St Johnstone’s cup-double winning goalkeeper Zander Clark. Clark is out of contract in the summer and both the Dons and United have been linked with a pre-contract move for the Saints goalkeeper. Saints boss Callum Davidson is already resigned to losing his goalkeeper in the summer with the 29 year-old looking for a new challenge following more than a decade at McDiarmid Park. Premiership champions Rangers and two Championship clubs in England have also been linked with Clark, who this season broke into Steve Clarke’s Scotland squad. Dons goalkeeper Joe Lewis is under contract for a further two years while Gary Woods, the other first-team goalkeeper in the squad, is under contract until the summer of 2023. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Former Dundee United and Celtic striker Nadir Ciftci joins St Johnstone ANALYSIS: If a Calvin Ramsay bidding war erupts Aberdeen can use £16m Nathan Patterson example as a bargaining tool Willie Miller: Signing St Mirren’s Jamie McGrath would strengthen Aberdeen Tony Gallacher joins St Johnstone from Liverpool on two-and-a-half-year deal