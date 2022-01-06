Boss Stephen Glass’ no late bid warning to clubs targeting Aberdeen players

An error occurred. Please try again.

Boss Stephen Glass has warned Aberdeen ‘will not be put under the gun’ by clubs making late bids for Pittodrie stars.

English Premier Premier League and European clubs are circling Pittodrie ready to launch a bid for Calvin Ramsay.

Blackburn Rovers are also set to make a fresh move this month to land attacker Ryan Hedges.

Glass warns clubs hoping to launch a last gasp raid on Pittodrie that the Reds’ board will not do transfer deadline day deals.

The Pittodrie gaffer insists any deadline day bids hoping to land a late bargain will fall on deaf ears.

If any player is to exit Pittodrie this month Glass want the deal done with plenty of time to sign a suitable replacement.

Ideally he wants no drama and all transfer business completed before facing league leaders Rangers at Pittodrie on Tuesday, January 18 in the first game after the winter break.

Clubs make contact about Ramsay

A number of clubs have already made contact to enquire about teenage right-back Ramsay.

English top flight sides Manchester United, Liverpool, Leicester City, Newcastle United and Watford are all interested in the 18-year-old.

Italian Serie A side Bologna and German Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt are also in the race to land the full-back.

Aberdeen are braced for concrete bids to come in for Scotland U21 international Ramsay during the ongoing winter window.

The Reds are also anticipating a move for Welsh international Hedges.

Blackburn Rovers had a bid of under £400,000 for Hedges rejected by Aberdeen in the summer transfer window.

Hedges, 25, is out of contract at the end of the season.

The attacker looks set to exit having not signed a bumper new deal tabled by the Dons.

Glass said: “I don’t think we will be put under the gun on the last day of the window.

“I don’t think the chairman and the board will allow that.

“We definitely don’t want things happening late in the window.

“Even with all the outside speculation with everything that’s going on, I think if anything happens, it would happen fairly early.

“We’ve got Rangers coming on the 18th and it would be ideal if things were done before that, if anything is going to happen.

“That might be pie in the sky though.”

Aberdeen target St Mirren’s McGrath

Glass is keen on signing St Mirren midfielder Jamie McGrath who is out of contract at the end of the season.

St Mirren offered McGrath a new contract that would make the midfielder the highest paid player in the club’s history.

He has yet to sign it.

St Mirren can cash in on the midfielder now or risk him signing a pre-contract and leaving for nothing in the summer.

The Dons manager enquired about McGrath during the summer transfer window but a deal could not be done.

Republic of Ireland international McGrath, 25, netted 17 times in all competitions for the Buddies last summer.

Aberdeen have also been linked with Lincoln City’s 26-year-old former Norwich City and Falkirk midfielder Conor McGrandles.

The Reds are also reportedly set to battle it out with Dundee United in a fight to land St Johnstone keeper Zander Clark, 29, on a pre-contract.

Glass has a policy of declining to talk about transfer speculation with players currently at other clubs.

No late drama in January window

The Aberdeen manager is determined to avoid any late transfer drama.

Last January the Dons endured a transfer deadline day scramble under former manager Derek McInnes.

Strikers Florian Kamberi, Callum Hendry and Fraser Hornby were all signed on loan in a frantic final day of the January 2021 window.

None of the three loan additions made a goal scoring impact.

Glass wants to know exactly what he is working with for the second half of the campaign long before the window closes.

He said: “I think that’s an important thing as management and a staff to know that, once we start getting closer (to the end of the window), we know what we’ve got until the summer.

“There’s a Scottish Cup at stake and there’s a second half of the league campaign to make sure that we attack properly.

“It’s important to do that.”