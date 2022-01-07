Austin Samuels returns to Wolves after loan cut short with Aberdeen By Paul Third January 7, 2022, 10:08 am Austin Samuels has returned to Wolves [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Aberdeen attacker Austin Samuels has returned to Wolves after his loan to the Dons was cut short. The striker joined the Dons on a season-long loan deal in August with an option to make the move permanent at the end of the season. But Samuels has struggled for game time at Pittodrie, making just seven appearances for the Dons, and has returned to England. The Club can confirm striker Austin Samuels has returned to Wolves, ending his loan spell with the Dons. Everyone at AFC wishes Austin all the very best for his future career. pic.twitter.com/thnmc8jckS — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) January 7, 2022 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Austin Samuels returns to Wolves halfway through his loan spell at Aberdeen Accrington hit by illness ahead of MK Dons clash Rabin Omar returns to Elgin City and joins squad for tonight’s Edinburgh clash Joe Harper: If Calvin Ramsay is sold in January Aberdeen should try to get him back on loan