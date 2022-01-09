Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass planning for Teddy Jenks to remain at Pittodrie for the season

An error occurred. Please try again.

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass aims to retain Brighton loan star Teddy Jenks for the rest of the season.

Glass has already released two loan players from the English Premier League.

Season-long loan deals for Austin Samuels (Wolves) and Matty Longstaff (Newcastle United) were both recently cut short.

However the Dons boss is ready to retain faith with Jenks who started the 2-1 defeat of Dundee in the final game before the winter break.

Jenks has netted twice for Aberdeen and made 14 appearances.

The Dons announced the signing of highly-rated American college midfielder Dante Polvara on Saturday.

The 21-year-old has penned a contract until summer 2024, subject to securing a visa.

New York City FC elite academy graduate Polvara has joined the Dons after recently starring for Georgetown University.

Glass also confirmed the early departure of Samuels could open up a space for an attacking signing in the January window.

He said: “At the minute, the plan is for Teddy to still be here.

“Austin has gone back to Wolves.

“Between ourselves, the club and Austin it looks like it is the best situation for him.”

Asked if Samuel’s early exit opens up space to bring in an attacker, Glass said: “That’s part of it as well.

“If you don’t feel that he’s going to play, and the parent club feels it’s better that he comes back, it’s a situation that benefits everyone.”

High hopes for Premier League loans

Glass recently said the deals for the loan players would be reassessed by Aberdeen and the parent clubs. The outcome is that Jenks is set to stay.

There were high hopes the three additions from the English top flight could make a major impact at Aberdeen this season.

However deals for Samuels and Longstaff were cut short after both struggled to secure time.

The exit of both players will free up wages to make way for new January additions.

England U20 international midfielder Longstaff arrived with a strong pedigree.

The 21-year-old has 14 appearances for Newcastle in the English top flight and scored on his debut against Manchester United.

Longstafff started Premier League games against big hitters Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal prior to his Dons move.

However he failed to make the expected impact and made just three starts for Aberdeen with a further two appearances off the bench.

His last start was in the 2-1 loss to Celtic on October 3.

Samuels began his loan spell promisingly and impressed in early games.

However that fizzled out and he struggled to secure any consistent game time.

Samuels, 21, started just three games with a further three substitute appearances.

The Wolves attacker also last started for the Dons in the October 3 loss to Celtic.

Jenks most impressive of three loans

Aberdeen beat off competition from a number of English championship clubs last summer to land Jenks on loan.

He has impressed recently and netted a late winner in the 1-0 away defeat of St Johnstone on December 11.

The 19-year-old played in the back to back defeats of Hibs and Dundee prior to the winter break.

Attacking midfielder Jenks is highly rated by Brighton manager Graham Potter and is contracted to the Seagulls until summer 2023.

What a strike, @tedjenks_! 🚀 Every angle of his stunning first @AberdeenFC goal, courtesy of The Dons! 🎥👇pic.twitter.com/IqShDuNuTe — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) August 10, 2021

The teen scored eight goals in 23 appearances for Brighton in Premier League 2 last season.

He made his debut for Brighton in a 3-1 Carabao Cup home defeat against Aston Villa in September 2019.

Glass said: “Matty and Austin go back to their parent clubs.

“Both had a good time up here.

“Both had different situations and both would have liked more game time and they are both great types.

“I have spoken to them both privately.

“We wish them both the best in their future careers.”