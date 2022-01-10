Boss Stephen Glass challenges Aberdeen to rocket up the Premiership table

An error occurred. Please try again.

Boss Stephen Glass has warned Aberdeen are determined to rocket up the Premiership table in 2022.

The Dons went into the current Premiership winter break sixth in the standings.

Glass accepts the Reds deserve that mid-table position after an inconsistent first half of the campaign.

However, buoyed by a return of four wins from five games in December, he has challenged his side to pile the pressure on their top six rivals.

Aberdeen will begin that bid when emerging from the Premiership break with a home clash against Rangers on Tuesday, January 18.

The Reds went into the winter break on a positive note with a 2-1 defeat of Dundee.

Just 500 fans were inside Pittodrie to witness that victory on Boxing Day.

Restrictions limiting football crowds to just 500 are set to be reviewed by the Scottish Government the day before the Dons face Rangers.

It is hoped the green light will be given for the Dons to face the league leaders in front of an unrestricted crowd.

Glass said: “We are probably where we deserve to be in the league at the moment.

“That’s because we have not won enough games and have shot ourselves in the foot in others.

“We have been pretty inconsistent.

“There have spells of being consistently good and consistently bad results wise.

“So I think we find ourselves where we should be at the minute.

“Ready to threaten the top part of the league.”

A rollercoaster first half of the season

Aberdeen are just nine points behind third placed Hearts.

Glass’ side have endured highs and lows in an inconsistent campaign.

There was optimism when Aberdeen won five of the opening six games.

That impressive opening salvo fired the Reds into the play-offs of the Europa Conference League and joint top of the Premiership.

Early momentum crashed to a halt as Aberdeen suffered a 10 game run without victory in all competitions.

That slump, the club’s worst since 2010, ended with a 1-0 defeat of Hibs.

Glass then led the Dons to a seven point return from games against Hearts (2-1 win), Rangers (2-2) and Hibs.

However inconsistency struck again when Aberdeen then hit a three game losing streak before a December resurgence.

Taking 12 points from 15 last month the Dons went into the winter break on the up.

Warning about clubs below Dons

Glass is determined for that upward trajectory to continue, starting against Rangers.

However he has warned his squad there can be no slump in results as teams beneath the Reds will target them.

He said: “There is also a need to be cautious because if we don’t perform then we’ll be under threat from the teams below us.

“We are right where we derive to be in terms of results.

“Performance-wise, I think we could be higher but it’s points on the board that matter.

“So I have to say we are where we deserve to be.”

Plan for early transfer business

Glass recently said he hopes the majority of Aberdeen’s transfer business, in and out, can be completed before the clash with Rangers.

Aberdeen are braced for bids for right-back Calvin Ramsay as clubs across Europe are in the race to land the teen.

Blackburn Rovers are also set to launch a renewed bid to land Ryan Hedges in the January window.

Welsh international Hedges has yet to sign a new Dons contract that has been on the table for months.

The Dons boss has admitted he expects Hedges to exit, either in January or at the end of the season.

Aberdeen target Jamie McGrath

Glass has targeted St Mirren midfielder Jamie McGrath and the Dons are keen to secure the 25-year-old this month.

A pre-contract is also a possible option.

Republic of Ireland international McGrath is out of contract with St Mirren at the end of the season.

Aberdeen have also been linked with a pre-contract move for St Johnstone keeper Zander Clark.

Game time will affect transfers

The Dons have four games before the winter window closes on January 31.

Glass believes clubs having games during the window could affect transfer business.

He said: “It’s going to affect us somewhat because every club is going to be playing games so some players who were on the fringe might get into teams.

“It will change things but it’s like VAR, there will be some winners and there will be some losers.

“One of the fringe players that might have been attractive to other clubs might be in your team come the end of the window and you can’t let them go.

“Or one that you like, maybe the other club won’t let him go. It’s certainly going to dictate aspects, I’m sure.”