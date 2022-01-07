English clubs linked with loan move for Aberdeen’s Dean Campbell By Sean Wallace January 7, 2022, 4:33 pm Updated: January 7, 2022, 4:44 pm Aberdeen's Dean Campbell (24) shoots at goal against Motherwell this season. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Three English lower league clubs are reportedly interested in signing Aberdeen midfielder Dean Campbell on loan. League One Bolton Wanderers, League Two Forest Green Rovers and Port Vale are all reportedly keen on landing Campbell on loan in the January window. Pittodrie Youth Academy graduate Campbell has made 11 appearances for the Dons this season. He started the 1-0 defeat of Hibs at Easter Road on December 22. Aberdeen’s Dean Campbell and Dundee’s Alex Jakubiak in action in the Dons 2-1 win. The versatile midfielder has made 71 appearances for Aberdeen, 35 of them starts. However Campbell has found regular first team starts hard to come by this season due to the form of captain Scott Brown and Scotland international Lewis Ferguson. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Aberdeen will need players to exit before landing new signings, confirms boss Stephen Glass Joe Harper: If Calvin Ramsay is sold in January Aberdeen should try to get him back on loan Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass confirms ‘lots of clubs’ have made contact about Calvin Ramsay but no bids yet Boss Stephen Glass’ no late bid warning to clubs targeting Aberdeen players