English clubs linked with loan move for Aberdeen’s Dean Campbell

By Sean Wallace
January 7, 2022, 4:33 pm Updated: January 7, 2022, 4:44 pm
Aberdeen's Dean Campbell (24) shoots at goal against Motherwell this season.
Three English lower league clubs are reportedly interested in signing Aberdeen midfielder Dean Campbell on loan.

League One Bolton Wanderers, League Two Forest Green Rovers and Port Vale are all reportedly keen on landing Campbell on loan in the January window.

Pittodrie Youth Academy graduate Campbell has made 11 appearances for the Dons this season.

He started the 1-0 defeat of Hibs at Easter Road on December 22.

Aberdeen’s Dean Campbell and Dundee’s Alex Jakubiak in action in the Dons 2-1 win.

The versatile midfielder has made 71 appearances for Aberdeen, 35 of them starts.

However Campbell has found regular first team starts hard to come by this season due to the form of captain Scott Brown and Scotland international Lewis Ferguson.

 

