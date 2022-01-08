Aberdeen sign elite American college midfielder Dante Polvara until 2024

An error occurred. Please try again.

Aberdeen have signed highly rated elite American college midfielder Dante Polvara.

The 21-year-old has penned a contract until summer 2024, subject to securing a visa.

New York City FC elite academy graduate Polvara has joined the Dons after recently starring for Georgetown University.

Polvara last night secured the prestigious 2021 MAC Hermann Trophy which is awarded to the best player in the college system.

It is the most prestigious individual honour an NCAA Division 1 soccer player can achieve.

🆕 | We are delighted to announce the signing of Elite American College Player, Dante Polvara on a two and a half year deal. 🇺🇸 Welcome to The Dons, Dante! — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) January 8, 2022

An imposing midfielder Polvara was selected in the All America first team.

Glass on ‘fantastic emerging talent’

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass hailed Polvara as a ‘fantastic emerging talent’.

Polvara is the third player to be signed from America by former Atlanta United 2 boss S Glass.

United States international striker Christian Ramirez signed from Houston Dynamo last season with right-back Jack Gurr also secured from Atlanta United.

Glass said: “Dante is a fantastic emerging talent.

“He chose to go through the college pathway after emerging from the New York City academy alongside Gio Reyna of Borussia Dortmund and Joe Scally of Borussia Monchengladbach.

“He is coming to us at a good age and whilst he could have opted to take the next step in his career in the MLS we’re delighted he has decided to come to Pittodrie.

“We look forward to working with Dante to continue his development.

“As a club we’ve been clear in our ambition to be the best developer of talent and we’re committed to creating a pathway for promising young players to our first team.

“We look forward to seeing Dante progress over the next couple of years”.

Congratulations to former #NYCFC academy player Dante Polvara on winning the 2021 MAC Hermann Trophy! 🏆 https://t.co/fLS5EaVRgQ — NYCFC Youth (@NYCFCYouth) January 8, 2022

Other options in Europe and the MLS

Polvara had numerous options in the MLS and Europe but revealed talks with Glass and striker Ramirez convinced him to move to Aberdeen.

The midfielder said: “When I heard about the interest from Aberdeen I talked with Coach (George) Wiese at Georgetown about the opportunity.

“I also spoke at length to Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass and Christian Ramirez who also recently moved from the States to Scotland.

“It was clear the club has a rich footballing history.

“I had a number of other options, both in the MLS and Europe, but I felt that Aberdeen was the right club for me to learn and develop as a player.

“It has a clear strategy of investing in young players and providing a visible pathway to enable them to fulfil their potential.

“I can’t wait to get started and meet my new teammates and the Red Army.”