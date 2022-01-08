Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen sign elite American college midfielder Dante Polvara until 2024

By Sean Wallace
January 8, 2022, 4:34 pm
Aberdeen have signed highly rated elite American college midfielder Dante Polvara.

The 21-year-old has penned a contract until summer 2024, subject to securing a visa.

New York City FC elite academy graduate Polvara has joined the Dons after recently starring for Georgetown University.

Polvara last night  secured the prestigious 2021 MAC Hermann Trophy which is awarded to the best player in the college system.

It is the most prestigious individual honour an NCAA Division 1 soccer player can achieve.

An imposing midfielder Polvara was selected in the All America first team.

Glass on ‘fantastic emerging talent’

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass hailed Polvara as a ‘fantastic emerging talent’.

Polvara is the third player to be signed from America by former Atlanta United 2 boss S Glass.

United States international striker Christian Ramirez signed from Houston Dynamo last season with right-back Jack Gurr also secured from Atlanta United.

Glass said: “Dante is a fantastic emerging talent.

“He chose to go through the college pathway after emerging from the New York City academy alongside Gio Reyna of Borussia Dortmund and Joe Scally of Borussia Monchengladbach.

“He is coming to us at a good age and whilst he could have opted to take the next step in his career in the MLS we’re delighted he has decided to come to Pittodrie.

“We look forward to working with Dante to continue his development.

“As a club we’ve been clear in our ambition to be the best developer of talent and we’re committed to creating a pathway for promising young players to our first team.

“We look forward to seeing Dante progress over the next couple of years”.

Other options in Europe and the MLS

Polvara had numerous options in the MLS and Europe but revealed talks with Glass and striker Ramirez convinced him to move to Aberdeen.

The midfielder said: “When I heard about the interest from Aberdeen I talked with Coach (George) Wiese at Georgetown about the opportunity.

“I also spoke at length to Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass and Christian Ramirez who also recently moved from the States to Scotland.

“It was clear the club has a rich footballing history.

“I had a number of other options, both in the MLS and Europe, but I felt that Aberdeen was the right club for me to learn and develop as a player.

“It has a clear strategy of investing in young players and providing a visible pathway to enable them to fulfil their potential.

“I can’t wait to get started and meet my new teammates and the Red Army.”

 

