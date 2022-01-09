Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack dismisses Teddy Jenks loan rumour as ‘absolute rubbish’

By Danny Law
January 9, 2022, 7:14 pm Updated: January 9, 2022, 7:44 pm
Teddy Jenks scored the winner for Aberdeen against St Johnstone last month.
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack has dismissed suggestions Teddy Jenks’ loan spell at Pittodrie could be cut short.

Jenks has scored two goals in 14 appearances since joining the Dons on a season-long loan from Brighton in the summer.

Matty Longstaff and Austin Samuels were both on season-long loan deals but have returned to Newcastle United and Wolves respectively after their time at Pittodrie was cut short.

But Dons chairman Cormack says speculation Jenks’ time with the Dons was also nearing an end is wide of the mark.

In responding to a tweet suggesting Jenks had left the Dons, he wrote: “Absolute rubbish. Teddy, Brighton and Aberdeen FC are pleased with his progress as an emerging talent & being here for the season.

“We’re a week into the window where we do not need to sell one player. If we do it’s on our terms & only if we believe we have cover or can reinvest.”

Meanwhile, Cormack revealed legendary Aberdeen goalkeeper Bobby Clark played a pivotal role in helping recruit midfielder Dante Polvara.

The 21-year-old has joined the Dons on a two-and-a-half year deal after impressing for Georgetown University.

Clark knows the college system well in America from his time as a coach at Stanford University and the University of Notre Dame.

Cormack wrote: “Welcome Dante! Credit to Bobby Clark (put 50 US players pro) who paved the way.

“Dante chose AFC over Bundesliga. Why? Believes in pathway e.g. Calvin (Ramsay)/Jack (MacKenzie)/Connor (McLennan).

“Now a key selling point for us. Like these boys he’s part of our emerging talent budget. Window just open… breathe!”

