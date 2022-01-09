Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack dismisses Teddy Jenks loan rumour as ‘absolute rubbish’

An error occurred. Please try again.

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack has dismissed suggestions Teddy Jenks’ loan spell at Pittodrie could be cut short.

Jenks has scored two goals in 14 appearances since joining the Dons on a season-long loan from Brighton in the summer.

Matty Longstaff and Austin Samuels were both on season-long loan deals but have returned to Newcastle United and Wolves respectively after their time at Pittodrie was cut short.

But Dons chairman Cormack says speculation Jenks’ time with the Dons was also nearing an end is wide of the mark.

In responding to a tweet suggesting Jenks had left the Dons, he wrote: “Absolute rubbish. Teddy, Brighton and Aberdeen FC are pleased with his progress as an emerging talent & being here for the season.

“We’re a week into the window where we do not need to sell one player. If we do it’s on our terms & only if we believe we have cover or can reinvest.”

Meanwhile, Cormack revealed legendary Aberdeen goalkeeper Bobby Clark played a pivotal role in helping recruit midfielder Dante Polvara.

The 21-year-old has joined the Dons on a two-and-a-half year deal after impressing for Georgetown University.

Clark knows the college system well in America from his time as a coach at Stanford University and the University of Notre Dame.

Cormack wrote: “Welcome Dante! Credit to Bobby Clark (put 50 US players pro) who paved the way.

“Dante chose AFC over Bundesliga. Why? Believes in pathway e.g. Calvin (Ramsay)/Jack (MacKenzie)/Connor (McLennan).

“Now a key selling point for us. Like these boys he’s part of our emerging talent budget. Window just open… breathe!”