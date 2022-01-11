Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Boss Stephen Glass’ show of strength to English clubs that Aberdeen will not ‘roll over’ to low bids

By Sean Wallace
January 11, 2022, 6:00 am
A host of English Premier League clubs are in the race for Calvin Ramsay.
Boss Stephen Glass has warned English clubs the days of landing players on the cheap from Scotland are long gone.

Glass is adamant the Dons and other Scots outfits will not ‘roll over’ for low bids from south of the border.

If an English club wants to sign a player from Scotland, Glass warns they must pay the ‘going rate’.

Glass’ broadside comes as Aberdeen are braced for bids from England this month.

A host of Premier League sides are in the race to land right-back Calvin Ramsay.

Manchester United, Liverpool, Newcastle United, Leicester City, West Ham and Watford are all interested in the 18-year-old.

The race to land Ramsay has also spread across Europe.

Eintracht Frankfurt (German Bundesliga) and Bologna (Italian Serie A) are also keen on securing the teen.

Clubs have already made contact about a potential January swoop for Ramsay, who is contracted until summer 2024.

Blackburn Rovers are also set to swoop for Ryan Hedges this month.

Aberdeen’s Ryan Hedges celebrates the opening goal in the 2-0 defeat of Livingston.

Aberdeen rejected a bid of around £400,000 for Hedges, 26, in the summer window.

Championship Blackburn are ready to make a renewed move for Hedges.

Glass reckons Nathan Patterson’s exit from Rangers to Everton in a deal that could rise to £16m shows the value of Scottish talent.

He warned any club looking for a bargain basement signing will not get it at Pittodrie.

Glass said: “Clubs are strong up here – they are not just going to roll over.

“I think Scottish clubs know what they have with young Scottish talent.

“Over time they (English clubs) have underpaid for players up here.

“The Patterson situation shows that is changing perhaps.

“I think people know they need to pay the going rate.”

Aberdeen strong over Ferguson bid

Aberdeen showed their strength in May last year when rejecting a bid of under £2m from top-flight Watford for Lewis Ferguson.

Midfielder Ferguson, 22, is contracted to the Dons until summer 2024.

Following the rejection of that Watford bid, Ferguson slapped in a transfer request.

That request was immediately rejected by Aberdeen.

Lewis Ferguson has been linked with a move away from Aberdeen in recent windows

Since that Watford bid was knocked back, Ferguson has broken into the Scotland squad.

Nathan Patterson deal sets new bar

Everton smashed Rangers’ transfer record in signing Scotland international Patterson last week.

The 20-year-old was signed for £11.5m in a deal that could rise to £16m with add-ons.

Patterson had made just 14 starts for Rangers with a further 11 appearances off the bench.

Another young Scottish full-back, Aberdeen’s Ramsay, has started 15 games with a further seven off the bench.

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass congratulates Calvin Ramsay after the defeat of Dundee.

Patterson was contracted to Rangers until summer 2024, the same length of time Ramsay is tied to the Dons.

English clubs are set to increasingly look towards Scotland for young talent.

That is primarily due to two factors, Brexit and the success of recent players who have moved south from the Premiership.

Aberdeen’s Lewis Ferguson celebrates with Ryan Hedges after making it 2-1 against Dundee on Boxing Day.

Brexit has made it harder for English clubs to get playing permits for overseas players.

That is unless they are young talents with first team experience and potentially international experience.

Those players in Europe are at a premium and hugely expensive.

Scots shining in English top flight

The success of players like Andy Robertson, John McGinn and Kieran Tierney in the English top flight has also made clubs view it as less of a gamble to go for Scottish players.

McGinn moved from Hibs to Aston Villa in 2018 and was pivotal in their promotion to the Premier League in his first season.

A regular starter in the top flight, McGinn has been linked with a potential £50m summer move to Liverpool or Manchester United.

Fellow Scotland international Kieran Tierney transferred from Celtic to Arsenal in a £25m deal in summer 2019.

Tierney won the FA Cup in his first full season.

The remarkable rise of Robertson

Scotland captain Andy Robertson.
Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson played for Dundee United and Queens Park.

Scotland captain Robertson completed a £2.85m from Tannadice to then Premier League Hull City in summer 2014.

Three years later. Robertson was snapped up for £8m by Liverpool.

Robertson has gone on to win the Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup, UEFA Super League and Premier League with Liverpool.

Glass said: “Some of the players that have gone south from various clubs have shown their value as well, which is important.

“There’s a lot of them in the league down there that have come through the divisions in Scotland and proven their worth.

“It is less of a gamble than it might have appeared about five, 10 years ago when there was a little spell when it stopped happening.”

