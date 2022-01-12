Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen expect a deal to be completed for permanent transfer of Ronald Hernandez to Atlanta United

By Sean Wallace
January 12, 2022, 10:56 am Updated: January 12, 2022, 1:11 pm
Aberdeen full-back Ronald Hernandez has been on loan at MLS side Atlanta United
Aberdeen anticipate a deal will be completed for the permanent transfer of right-back Ronald Hernandez to Atlanta United.

Venezuelan international Hernandez was loaned to Aberdeen’s strategic partner club Atlanta in February last year.

Now the 24-year-old, contracted to Aberdeen until summer 2024, is set to make a permanent move to the Five Stripes.

Atlanta United vice president Carlos Bocanegra confirmed Hernandez is set to return to the MLS side this year after agreeing a deal with the Dons.

Bocanegra confirmed it was a permanent deal that was pending MLS approval.

Aberdeen anticipate that permanent transfer to be given the green light.

Aberdeen’s Ronald Hernandez is challenged by St Johnstone’s David Wotherspoon

An expensive Aberdeen signing

Hernandez is Aberdeen’s most expensive signing in more than 20 years, having joined in an £850,000 deal from Norwegian side Stabaek in January 2020.

Much was expected of the full-back when he was secured in a transfer deadline day swoop two years ago.

Capped 25 times by Venezuela, the full-back struggled to establish himself as a first team player at Pittodrie.

The defender started just three times for the Dons, with a further three appearances off the bench.

 

Hernandez initially struggled to get regular game time at Atlanta under manager Gabriel Heinze.

Following Heinze’s exit in July last year, he was handed a start by interim coach Rob Valentino.

The right back-seized that opportunity to impress and retained his starting slot under new manager Gonzalo Pineda.

A regular starter for Venezuela

At international level, Hernandez has continued to feature regularly.

He scored a goal in a 2-2 draw with Ecuador in the Copa America last summer.

CF Montreal’s Kamal Miller (3) plays a pass as Atlanta United’s Ronald Hernandez (2) moves in.

Hernandez started in all three of Venezuela’s World Cup qualifiers in October against Brazil, Ecuador and Chile.

A regular starter, he is expected to be selected for the World Cup qualifiers against Bolivia (January 28) and Uruguay (February 1).

