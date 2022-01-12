Aberdeen expect a deal to be completed for permanent transfer of Ronald Hernandez to Atlanta United

An error occurred. Please try again.

Aberdeen anticipate a deal will be completed for the permanent transfer of right-back Ronald Hernandez to Atlanta United.

Venezuelan international Hernandez was loaned to Aberdeen’s strategic partner club Atlanta in February last year.

Now the 24-year-old, contracted to Aberdeen until summer 2024, is set to make a permanent move to the Five Stripes.

Atlanta United vice president Carlos Bocanegra confirmed Hernandez is set to return to the MLS side this year after agreeing a deal with the Dons.

Bocanegra confirmed it was a permanent deal that was pending MLS approval.

Aberdeen anticipate that permanent transfer to be given the green light.

An expensive Aberdeen signing

Hernandez is Aberdeen’s most expensive signing in more than 20 years, having joined in an £850,000 deal from Norwegian side Stabaek in January 2020.

Much was expected of the full-back when he was secured in a transfer deadline day swoop two years ago.

Capped 25 times by Venezuela, the full-back struggled to establish himself as a first team player at Pittodrie.

The defender started just three times for the Dons, with a further three appearances off the bench.

Hernandez initially struggled to get regular game time at Atlanta under manager Gabriel Heinze.

Following Heinze’s exit in July last year, he was handed a start by interim coach Rob Valentino.

The right back-seized that opportunity to impress and retained his starting slot under new manager Gonzalo Pineda.

A regular starter for Venezuela

At international level, Hernandez has continued to feature regularly.

He scored a goal in a 2-2 draw with Ecuador in the Copa America last summer.

Hernandez started in all three of Venezuela’s World Cup qualifiers in October against Brazil, Ecuador and Chile.

A regular starter, he is expected to be selected for the World Cup qualifiers against Bolivia (January 28) and Uruguay (February 1).