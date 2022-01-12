Aberdeen: Teddy Jenks insists he never thought about Brighton return during loan spell

Aberdeen loanee Teddy Jenks insists he never thought about returning to parent club Brighton during his spell at Pittodrie.

Jenks will remain with the Dons for the remainder of the season after speculation his move from the English Premier League side would be cut short.

Manager Stephen Glass said earlier this week he was planning for Jenks to remain with Aberdeen for the rest of the campaign, while chairman Dave Cormack had also brushed off suggestions the midfielder would be heading back to the Amex.

Jenks is pleased to have the situation cleared up and has not thought about returning to Brighton.

He told RedTV: “I don’t think there was ever a point I wanted to go back, even when I wasn’t playing that much. I always wanted to continue here for the rest of the season and I’m happy how it’s working out at the minute.

“The manager said some things are out of his control – what Brighton want to do – but he would like to keep working with me and I’d like to do the same with him. I’m just happy it’s sorted now.

“It’s been eventful. It’s my first full season as a professional and it started well, we were winning games a lot. I scored my first professional goal against Livingston and then sort of dipped away a little bit.

“The last month-and-a-half have been really quite positive and I hope it can continue like that.”

Jenks has scored twice in 14 games for the Dons and has broken back into the team of late.

He sees the red card against St Mirren, a game in which Aberdeen lost 3-2, as a big learning curve for him.

He added: “I remember sitting in the dressing room at half-time and I knew I was on a yellow. I was saying to myself ‘don’t get sent off’ and I don’t think that helped.

“I got sent off after six or seven minutes and we go on to lose the game, which is the most unfortunate thing. It’s a big learning curve for myself.

“I felt disappointed and angry with myself. We should have won that game – we should have been a lot more ahead at half-time. If we were, maybe the red card wouldn’t have mattered so much.”

Jenks feels Aberdeen should be higher than their current sixth place in the top-flight. Glass’ side return to action on Tuesday when Rangers visit Pittodrie.

He said: “We’re still not where we want to be in the table. We know we should be higher.

“But the last few games before the break have been really positive, apart from the Hibs game.

“We’re getting back up there and hopefully towards the end of the season we’re up there, where we think we should be.”