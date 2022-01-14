Joe Harper: Red Army raising the roof against Rangers could help convince signing targets to choose Aberdeen

An error occurred. Please try again.

The Red Army will raise the roof against Rangers and that can help convince transfer targets to sign for Aberdeen.

I’m delighted the Scottish Government have lifted the restrictions limiting crowds to just 500.

That allows Pittodrie to be packed for the Rangers clash on Tuesday and for Dons’ supporters to show how amazing they are in one of the biggest games of the season.

Any potential Aberdeen signing target seeing the Red Army rock Pittodrie can only be impressed.

That could be a factor in getting their signature as they may want to play in front of those fans on a regular basis.

Players want to play in front of large, passionate crowds in big, meaningful games.

If you are a player considering playing for Aberdeen, seeing a large crowd roaring on the team could tip you to move to Pittodrie.

Aberdeen at home to Rangers is a massive fixture that thrives on supporters creating a passionate atmosphere.

It just wouldn’t have been the same in front of 500, which would have been the case had the game went ahead as initially planned on December 29.

Moving the Premiership winter break forward was the right call and now the game will get the crowd it deserves.

Aberdeen supporters are absolutely fantastic.

When I was a player for the Red Army made such a big difference.

The supporters inspired me and whenever I was having a bad game they picked me up and got me going.

That is the power of the fans. They can lift you up and drive you on.

Fans can help raise you up to the next level.

They give you that extra 10% to elevate your game to meet your own expectations and also that of the supporters.

Fans can push a team on to get the result needed. They are absolutely vital.

Thankfully there will be a sparkle in the air at Pittodrie on Tuesday with fans back in force.

The atmosphere and buzz created by the Red Army can inspire players to do something special.

After the three-week winter shutdown, you couldn’t have asked for a better game for the return than Rangers at home.

Aberdeen can go into that showdown with confidence after winning four of their five fixtures in December.

The Reds also came close to stunning the league leaders at Ibrox in October when leading 2-0 after 16 minutes.

League leaders Rangers were left shell-shocked by the early goals from Christian Ramirez and Scott Brown.

It showed just what this Aberdeen side are capable of when all the components click.

The Dons should have won at Ibrox and were only denied the deserved three points by a controversial late penalty.

If Aberdeen can recreate that level, driven on by the Red Army, they can beat Rangers.

People talked about the festive period being pivotal to the season – and it was.

However, the next month is just as vital, because Aberdeen pack in eight games in the next four weeks.

The Dons have four successive midweek games during that congested period, as well as being in action at the weekends.

This is a time when winning momentum can really rocket Stephen Glass’ side up the top-six standings.

Third-placed Hearts are only nine points ahead so can definitely be caught.

Backed by the force of the Red Army on Tuesday, the Reds can start a rise up the table by overcoming Rangers.

Dante Polvara an unknown quantity

New Aberdeen signing Dante Polvara is an unknown quantity having played in the United States college system.

It’s difficult to judge the level of college football across the Atlantic and just how big a step up the Scottish Premiership will be.

So far all we really have to go on is footage of Polvara in action for Georgetown University.

From the footage, he looks to be a powerful midfielder who can find a pass and score.

There was a similar situation with Christian Ramirez last summer when he signed for Aberdeen from Houston Dynamo.

Ramirez’s entire career had been in the United States so all we really had to go until we saw him in the flesh was video footage.

United States international Ramirez certainly looked the part in the footage with some spectacular goals.

He has delivered on that with 11 goals this season so far and may well hit 20.

Obviously there is even less known about Polvara.

We will only really see Polvara’s level when he starts playing in Scotland.

He has to be given the opportunity to show what he can do.

If Polvara does well in Scotland, it could potentially open up the huge American market further for the Dons.

Magnificent Cove flying high

Cove Rangers host Montrose in a mouth-watering League One top-of-the-table showdown on Saturday.

With eight straight wins and having gone unbeaten in 14 games, Cove can go into the match with confidence sky high.

They have been in sensational form and hold a seven-point advantage over second-placed Montrose.

Cove can take a huge step towards the title by beating Montrose to open up the gap to 10 points.

Paul Hartley’s Cove have been superb this season and are building up a real head of stream.