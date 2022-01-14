Aberdeen’s Calvin Ramsay not fazed by transfer speculation frenzy, says boss Stephen Glass

An error occurred. Please try again.

Aberdeen teen star Calvin Ramsay is not fazed by mounting transfer speculation, says boss Stephen Glass.

Clubs across Europe are in the race to land the 18-year-old right-back.

Premier League Manchester United, Liverpool, Newcastle United, Leicester City, West Ham and Watford are all interested in the teen.

There is also interest from overseas from the Italian and German top flights.

Italian Serie A Bologna and German Bundesliga Eintracht Frankfurt are in the battle to land one of the hottest young talents in Scottish football.

A host of clubs have contacted Aberdeen to enquire about Ramsay, who is contracted until summer 2024.

However, there have been no bids for Ramsay… yet.

Bids expected for teen star Ramsay

Aberdeen are braced for bids for the teen to be tabled during the January transfer window.

Dons boss Glass wants to keep the teen in his team, but admits Ramsay could exit this month if the right offer comes in.

Amid a transfer speculation storm, the teen remains calm and focused entirely on preparing for Tuesday’s clash with Rangers.

Glass said: “Calvin is fine. Nothing really gets in his head.

“I spoke to him and he is fully focused on being the best professional he can be.

“Calvin has got his head screwed on and is training brilliantly.

“He is such a level-headed lad.

“I think he knows that the only thing that is going to affect this is his performance levels in training and games.

“The same as anybody.

“It’s important that he focuses on that.

“That is the mindset you need to be a top professional.

“That’s what he is and what he’s going to be.

“Who knows where he ends up.

“But as long as he is here – days, weeks, months, years – he will be as good as he can be when he leaves this place.”

Meteoric rise of the teen right-back

Aberdonian Ramsay has enjoyed a meteoric rise since making his Dons debut as a late substitute in the 1-0 loss to Dundee United on March 20.

He made his first start in the next game, a 1-0 Scottish Cup defeat of Dumbarton later that month.

The teenager’s quality was immediately apparent.

Since then, Ramsay has become an integral part of Glass’ starting-XI, he has made his Scotland U21 international debut and become one of the most sought after young Premiership talents.

Ramsay has eight assists in all competitions this season, despite being sidelined for two months with a thigh injury.

The teen limped off injured during the 1-0 defeat of Hibs on October 23.

Having returned to fitness, he made his first start since October in the 2-1 defeat of Dundee on Boxing Day.

FA Cup holders Leicester City sent one of their top scouts to Pittodrie to watch Ramsay in action against Dundee.

Transfer record would be smashed

Aberdeen have not put a price on Ramsay and it would take an offer way in excess of the club record £3m received for Scott McKenna to tempt them to part with the teen.

An indication of the rising value of Scottish young talent and the spending power of the English top flight was shown by the transfer of Nathan Patterson.

Right-back Patterson, 20, moved from Rangers to Everton earlier this month for £11.5m, with the deal worth up to £16m with add-ons.

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack has said the Dons do not have to sell players, including Ramsay, during the transfer window.

However, the size of the clubs interested in Ramsay and their spending power could see an offer come in that is too good to refuse.

‘There will be a lot of enquiries’

Aberdeen have also indicated they will not be dragged by clubs into late window drama with transfer deadline day bids for any of their players.

Glass said: “There has been enquiries and there will be a lot.

“I think once things start getting serious, it might happen in this window.

“If he’s here until the summer or beyond, great.

“If it happens earlier and it helps the club, it shows there’s a pathway to our first-team and beyond as well.”