Aberdeen Women strengthen squad by signing experienced SWPL 1 striker Hannah Stewart

Aberdeen Women have announced the signing of former Forfar Farmington and Glasgow City striker Hannah Stewart.

The former Scotland under-19 international has a wealth of SWPL 1 experience and previously turned out for Aberdeen Ladies.

Dons co-boss Emma Hunter is delighted to have secured Stewart’s services, having worked with her previously.

She said: “Hannah is a very experienced player who has played in the SWPL1 for a number of years, and it is great to finally have her at Aberdeen.

“Having worked with Hannah previously I am aware of her ability, and she was someone we kept a regular eye on.

“Sadly, due to injury, Hannah’s career has been curtailed and she perhaps hasn’t fulfilled her full potential, but we have been working with her for a number of weeks and are pleased with her progress, determination, and attitude.

“She is a very forward-thinking player who is a real threat in the final third of the pitch and has impressed while training with us over the last few weeks.

“We are delighted to sign Hannah and welcome her officially to the Club.”

Stewart has already trained with her new teammates at Cormack Park ahead of Sunday’s SWPL 1 clash with Spartans, and is excited to kick on in the game after having previous seasons marred by injury.

She added: “I’m delighted to sign for Aberdeen. Having played for Aberdeen Ladies a few seasons ago I know a lot of the girls and I’m looking forward to getting back on the pitch with them again.

“I’ve been out for a while with an injury so I can’t wait to get going now. They’re a great group of girls who have been really successful the last few seasons.

“Everyone at the Club has high ambitions and want to push on even more, so it’s something I’m really excited to be a part of.”