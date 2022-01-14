Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen Women strengthen squad by signing experienced SWPL 1 striker Hannah Stewart

By Sophie Goodwin
January 14, 2022, 4:25 pm
Aberdeen Women have announced the signing of striker Hannah Stewart. Supplied by Aberdeen FC.
Aberdeen Women have announced the signing of former Forfar Farmington and Glasgow City striker Hannah Stewart.

The former Scotland under-19 international has a wealth of SWPL 1 experience and previously turned out for Aberdeen Ladies.

Dons co-boss Emma Hunter is delighted to have secured Stewart’s services, having worked with her previously.

She said: “Hannah is a very experienced player who has played in the SWPL1 for a number of years, and it is great to finally have her at Aberdeen.

“Having worked with Hannah previously I am aware of her ability, and she was someone we kept a regular eye on.

“Sadly, due to injury, Hannah’s career has been curtailed and she perhaps hasn’t fulfilled her full potential, but we have been working with her for a number of weeks and are pleased with her progress, determination, and attitude.

“She is a very forward-thinking player who is a real threat in the final third of the pitch and has impressed while training with us over the last few weeks.

“We are delighted to sign Hannah and welcome her officially to the Club.”

Stewart has already trained with her new teammates at Cormack Park ahead of Sunday’s SWPL 1 clash with Spartans, and is excited to kick on in the game after having previous seasons marred by injury.

She added: “I’m delighted to sign for Aberdeen. Having played for Aberdeen Ladies a few seasons ago I know a lot of the girls and I’m looking forward to getting back on the pitch with them again.

“I’ve been out for a while with an injury so I can’t wait to get going now. They’re a great group of girls who have been really successful the last few seasons.

“Everyone at the Club has high ambitions and want to push on even more, so it’s something I’m really excited to be a part of.”

