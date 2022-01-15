Aberdeen to begin pre-contract talks with St Johnstone goalkeeper Zander Clark – report

An error occurred. Please try again.

Aberdeen are set to open discussions with St Johnstone goalkeeper Zander Clark on a pre-contract agreement.

The Saints goalkeeper is out of contract at the end of the season and free to discuss a move away from McDiarmid Park.

According to a report in the Daily Record, Aberdeen have notified St Johnstone of their intention to speak to Clark.

The 29-year-old was a pivotal member of the Saints team that won a Scottish Cup and League Cup double last season.

Clark has turned down a new contract to remain in Perth and the Dons are among a number of clubs keen to land the stopper.

Aberdeen’s first choice goalkeeper Joe Lewis is under contract until the summer of 2024, while his deputy Gary Woods has 18 months left on his deal.