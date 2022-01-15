Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen to begin pre-contract talks with St Johnstone goalkeeper Zander Clark – report

By Danny Law
January 15, 2022, 7:00 am
Zander Clark celebrates following St Johnstone's late equaliser at Ibrox
Aberdeen are set to open discussions with St Johnstone goalkeeper Zander Clark on a pre-contract agreement.

The Saints goalkeeper is out of contract at the end of the season and free to discuss a move away from McDiarmid Park.

According to a report in the Daily Record, Aberdeen have notified St Johnstone of their intention to speak to Clark.

The 29-year-old was a pivotal member of the Saints team that won a Scottish Cup and League Cup double last season.

St Johnstone’s Zander Clark (left) blocks Aberdeen’s Ryan Hedges during the Premiership clash in Perth.

Clark has turned down a new contract to remain in Perth and the Dons are among a number of clubs keen to land the stopper.

Aberdeen’s first choice goalkeeper Joe Lewis is under contract until the summer of 2024, while his deputy Gary Woods has 18 months left on his deal.

