Aberdeen to begin pre-contract talks with St Johnstone goalkeeper Zander Clark – report By Danny Law January 15, 2022, 7:00 am Zander Clark celebrates following a late St Johnstone late equaliser at Ibrox [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Aberdeen are set to open discussions with St Johnstone goalkeeper Zander Clark on a pre-contract agreement. The Saints goalkeeper is out of contract at the end of the season and free to discuss a move away from McDiarmid Park. According to a report in the Daily Record, Aberdeen have notified St Johnstone of their intention to speak to Clark. The 29-year-old was a pivotal member of the Saints team that won a Scottish Cup and League Cup double last season. St Johnstone’s Zander Clark (left) blocks Aberdeen’s Ryan Hedges during the Premiership clash in Perth. Clark has turned down a new contract to remain in Perth and the Dons are among a number of clubs keen to land the stopper. Aberdeen’s first choice goalkeeper Joe Lewis is under contract until the summer of 2024, while his deputy Gary Woods has 18 months left on his deal. Defender David Bates warns top six rivals Aberdeen are on the rise Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close