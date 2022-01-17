Aberdeen target Jamie McGrath ‘rejects’ Dons offer

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen transfer target Jamie McGrath has turned down an offer from the Dons in preference of a move to England according to reports.

The Dons have been in talks with the St Mirren attacker who is out of contract in the summer and had hoped to sign a pre-contract agreement with the player.

But the Scotsman has reported the offer from Aberdeen has been rejected by McGrath with the Irishman keen on exploring interest from clubs in England.

Birmingham City and Wigan Athletic, who signed former Inverness and Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie on Sunday, are among the teams interested in McGrath.