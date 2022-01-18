Aberdeen’s new American signing Dante Polvara has work permit cleared

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen’s new signing Dante Polvara has had his work permit cleared.

The American midfielder was secured on a two-and-a-half-year contract pending a work permit.

Dons boss Stephen Glass confirmed it has now been approved.

The 21-year-old, who recently played for Georgetown University in the United States, is now in the Granite City.

Aberdeen are awaiting his VISA.

Glass said: “Dante is here. His work permit has been approved.

“Now it is a case of waiting for the VISA, clearing all the medical stuff and all the other bits and pieces.”

The best player in US college football

Polvara is a New York City FC elite academy graduate who has starred for Georgetown University in recent seasons.

The 6ft 4in central midfielder was named the 2021 MAC Hermann Trophy earlier this month for being the best player in the college system.

Glass said: “Dante is probably a good couple of weeks away from taking part at a minimum I would say.

“We are not putting pressure on him as he comes and joins us.

“He is going to need time to develop like a lot of our young players.”