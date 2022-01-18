Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen’s new American signing Dante Polvara has work permit cleared

By Sean Wallace
January 18, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: January 18, 2022, 11:55 am
Aberdeen signing Dante Polvara in action for Georgetown University. Photo supplied by Georgetown University Athletics
Aberdeen’s new signing Dante Polvara has had his work permit cleared.

The American midfielder was secured on a two-and-a-half-year contract pending a work permit.

Dons boss Stephen Glass confirmed it has now been approved.

The 21-year-old, who recently played for Georgetown University in the United States, is now in the Granite City.

Aberdeen are awaiting his VISA.

Glass said: “Dante is here. His work permit has been approved.

“Now it is a case of waiting for the VISA, clearing all the medical stuff and all the other bits and pieces.”

Aberdeen new signing Dante Polvara in action.

The best player in US college football

Polvara is a New York City FC elite academy graduate who has starred for Georgetown University in recent seasons.

The 6ft 4in central midfielder was named the 2021 MAC Hermann Trophy earlier this month for being the best player in the college system.

Glass said: “Dante is probably a good couple of weeks away from taking part at a minimum I would say.

“We are not putting pressure on him as he comes and joins us.

“He is going to need time to develop like a lot of our young players.”

