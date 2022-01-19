Aberdeen fan view: Even Uri Geller couldn’t prevent Lewis Ferguson from netting crucial penalty

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Of all the reasons advanced down the years, by the office bearers inside Pittodrie, why they wish it vacated and demolished, they have yet to reach as far down the list as the potential for the infamous North Sea winds to whistle onto the pitch and disturb the ball while one of their players was about to strike it off the penalty spot.

But had Lewis Ferguson’s smartly-adjusted shot not found its way into the net to claim a thoroughly deserved point here, the bulldozers might have been sent in there and then.

The deviation of the ball, blowing under Ferguson’s foot as he entered his delivery stride, was so apparent as to have one wondering whether Uri Geller had a hand in it.

Much to the midfielder’s credit, he did not panic, stuck to his plan, and buckled the visitors’ quest for silverware.

GOAL! Aberdeen 1-1 Rangers Lewis Ferguson fires it from the penalty spot to give Aberdeen the equaliser! 🔥 📺 Watch live on Sky Sports Football! pic.twitter.com/9JnLPDRxYc — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) January 18, 2022

Ferguson has not always been in favour with the Red Army during a somewhat patchy season by his own high standards, but he was unquestionably the hero of a rapturous moment which, when this fixture was originally postponed, they despaired of experiencing any time soon.

Another whose star has shone less brightly of late is Joe Lewis, and the pursuit of Zander Clark will have left the club captain wondering what his future holds. If it is on his mind, it didn’t show as he produced a vintage save from Alfredo Morelos’ unorthodox volley to preserve the draw.

Two fine Dons who have made outstanding contributions to the cause, they are among a handful who, for a variety of reasons, could be entering the final months of their Pittodrie careers. They are to be enjoyed while we can, in the hope that those who are to leave do so on good terms, and on a high.