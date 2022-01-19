English clubs ready to step up their interest in Aberdeen’s Calvin Ramsay after several send scouts to Rangers clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen’s resolve to keep Calvin Ramsay at the club beyond the January transfer window has intensified as interest grows in the right-back.

Premier League clubs Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Leicester City, Southampton and Leeds United all sent scouts to Pittodrie to watch Ramsay in his side’s 1-1 draw with Rangers.

The 18-year-old has been linked with several clubs in England and on the continent this month, with Dons boss Stephen Glass confirming there had been enquiries about the teenager.

Ramsay was forced off before the end of Tuesday’s pulsating Pittodrie encounter, but Glass expects the full-back will be fit for Saturday’s Scottish Cup fourth round tie against Edinburgh City at Pittodrie.

He said: “It was cramp. A young guy, with all the stuff he is reading, I am sure, he would have expended a bit of emotional energy and had to come off with cramp.

“He will be fine. He is a resilient lad and he will be okay.”

Ramsay’s departure meant Jonny Hayes had to switch to right-back to cover for his team-mate, and Glass was pleased with how the Irishman coped on the right hand side.

He said: “After Calvin went off, we had to cover Ryan Kent a bit and we felt Jonny was the best option to do it with his pace and energy.

“He picked up a yellow card for getting pushed over pretty much, which is a bit crazy.

“It made it difficult for him playing against Kent, but Kent ended up being the one sent off.”

Former Dons boss expects Ramsay to leave Pittodrie this month

Ramsay has eight assists in 20 appearances for his club this season and former Dons boss Derek McInnes is not surprised to see the player being monitored.

McInnes, now manager at Kilmarnock, would not be surprised if his former club receives an offer they cannot turn down before the window closes on January 31.

He said: “I do expect him to go in this window. There will be a lot of scrutiny on him in the January window, and sometimes an injury can set a boy back.

“He’s a terrific kid, he comes from a good family and has a really good agent who looks after him.

“He has obviously got himself in the team this season. His best form of defending is his attacking, like most modern full-backs. That will appeal to a lot of teams in England.

“The quality from the wider areas, the energy to get forward. Sometimes his defensive positions could be tighter, but he is only young – that will come with time.

“He players like a winger in the opposition half and the best full-backs do.”

Killie boss McInnes believes Aberdeen’s valuation of the player will not deter English clubs from making an offer this month and has not ruled out the prospect of Ramsay remaining at Pittodrie for the rest of the season.

He said: “Aberdeen rate him so highly and you see the Nathan Patterson money. They will be looking for something similar, but you would have to put up and argument of ‘why not?’

“I think it will be of a value of £4m-£5m. For clubs in England that’s not a huge investment.

“The hope for Aberdeen is that they get him back on loan, and that he will still be an Aberdeen player to help them this season.”