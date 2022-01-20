Lewis Ferguson: Standards must be maintained at Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson believes finding a level of consistency is key to his club rising up the Premiership table.

The Dons produced a stirring display in their first outing of 2022 with a 1-1 draw against Rangers at Pittodrie on Tuesday.

It’s the second time the spoils have been shared between the sides this season and, while pleased with the Pittodrie performance, Ferguson knows the Dons need to produce it consistently.

He said: “You can’t pop up here and there to produce good performances. You have to do it against Rangers or they will turn you over.

“I thought throughout the game we were the better side. I thought we were well worthy of our draw at least. I actually thought we edged it.

“Consistency is something we need to get in our game and to produce performances like that week in, week out.

“A performance like Tuesday beats most teams in this league. It was a tough game, but we need to take the positives and to take that into the next game.”

Home form is crucial

It has been a difficult campaign for Aberdeen so far, but at Pittodrie the Dons have been strong, with just three defeats inflicted in 14 matches in all competitions.

Ferguson knows maintaining that will be key as the sixth-placed Dons look to challenge the teams above them.

He said: “Our home form should always be decent here.

“The crowd gets right behind us like they did on Tuesday and we gave them something to feed off, with our energy and enthusiasm to go and play and get forward was good.

“At home we have been pretty decent and hopefully that continues.”

Spot-kick tension on landmark appearance for Aberdeen

Ferguson capped his 150th appearance for the club by scoring the penalty which earned his side a point on Tuesday.

However, his 30th goal for the club was a testing one with the ball rolling off the penalty spot as Ferguson made his run-up.

The midfielder was in two minds about whether to replace the bal, but was pleased to see his decision to follow through with his penalty pay off.

He said: “I have not missed one yet and touch wood I won’t miss the next one. I enjoy taking them and getting on the scoresheet.

“As I was running up to hit it, the ball has rolled the ball. I am not sure if it was off the spot or not, but I just went with it.

“It put me off a wee bit but I ,went and put my foot through it.

“Thankfully it hit the net, although it caused a wee bit of a scare.

“When I ran up and it blew towards me, I felt like it wasn’t on the spot when I hit it.

“I thought if I miss I might get it again, but if I score then I will take it.

“I just concentrated on getting good contact on the ball and I was thankful it hit the net.”

Dons should have had two penalties

Ferguson was disappointed his penalty for the equaliser was not his second of the game after referee Kevin Clancy turned down strong appeals from the home side for a penalty following a collision between Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor and Ryan Hedges.

He said: “From where I was standing, the tackle on Hedges looked like a penalty.

“I have not watched it back or seen it.

“The ref has seen it and had a decision to make, although thankfully he got the one right with the handball, but it could have been two.”

On his 150th appearance Ferguson added: “It is nice. I didn’t know that until a couple of days ago.

“Somebody sent me a message and it is a good feeling – I think I have also scored 30 goals.

“It is a decent return for 150 games, which I am quite pleased about.

“Long may that continue.”

Ferguson cool on Italian link

Ferguson was the subject of a bizarre transfer link in the build-up to Tuesday’s game following reports Italian club Cagliari wanted to sign him on loan with an offer to pay the Dons £3.5million should Ferguson help keep the club in Serie A.

The report was dismissed by Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass.

On the prospects of a move to Italy, Ferguson replied: “I don’t speak any other languages to be honest.

“I have seen it the way you guys have seen it. I haven’t had too much time to think about it.

“I saw it late on Monday and I have had the game to focus on, so I can’t really comment on it. I haven’t had much time to think about it because of the game.

“I’m an Aberdeen player just now and I will be focused on playing for Aberdeen for the foreseeable unless something happens.

“I don’t know anything about that.”