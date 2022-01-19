Aberdeen shoot down rumours of damage to Rangers dressing room

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen have dismissed rumours the away dressing room at Pittodrie was damaged after last night’s 1-1 draw with Rangers.

There was speculation online the dressing room had been flooded following the controversial Premiership encounter.

The Dons have confirmed maintenance was carried out at Pittodrie today but insist the remedial work was required due to an electrical fault.

A club spokeswoman said: “Unfortunately, there was an electrical fault throughout some of the dressing room areas following last night’s match due to the hot water supply circuit tripping.

“This issue was rectified swiftly by our operations and maintenance teams.

“As would be expected when a water supply is involved, there was some excess water in the area but there was no damage done to any of the dressing rooms.

“The water supply has been restored and fully checked in preparation of the visit of Edinburgh City FC in our Scottish Cup match on Saturday.”

The work comes after a competitive first game of 2022 for the two clubs with Aberdeen denied a penalty following a foul on Ryan Hedges by Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor before the Premiership champions broke upfield to take the lead through Ianis Hagi.

Lewis Ferguson put the Dons back on level terms midway through the second half when he converted a spot kick awarded due to Alfredo Morelos’ handling in the area.

Rangers finished the game with 10 men after Ryan Kent was sent off for a second bookable offence for a foul on Dons captain Scott Brown.