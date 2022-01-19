Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen shoot down rumours of damage to Rangers dressing room

By Paul Third
January 19, 2022, 3:52 pm Updated: January 19, 2022, 6:58 pm
Pittodrie Stadium, home of Aberdeen FC
Aberdeen have dismissed rumours the away dressing room at Pittodrie was damaged after last night’s 1-1 draw with Rangers.

There was speculation online the dressing room had been flooded following the controversial Premiership encounter.

The Dons have confirmed maintenance was carried out at Pittodrie today but insist the remedial work was required due to an electrical fault.

A club spokeswoman said: “Unfortunately, there was an electrical fault throughout some of the dressing room areas following last night’s match due to the hot water supply circuit tripping.

“This issue was rectified swiftly by our operations and maintenance teams.

“As would be expected when a water supply is involved, there was some excess water in the area but there was no damage done to any of the dressing rooms.

“The water supply has been restored and fully checked in preparation of the visit of Edinburgh City FC in our Scottish Cup match on Saturday.”

The work comes after a competitive first game of 2022 for the two clubs with Aberdeen denied a penalty following a foul on Ryan Hedges by Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor before the Premiership champions broke upfield to take the lead through Ianis Hagi.

Lewis Ferguson put the Dons back on level terms midway through the second half when he converted a spot kick awarded due to Alfredo Morelos’ handling in the area.

Rangers finished the game with 10 men after Ryan Kent was sent off for a second bookable offence for a foul on Dons captain Scott Brown.

