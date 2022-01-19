Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen FC

Jack Gurr leaves Aberdeen to join Sacramento Republic

By Andy Skinner
January 19, 2022, 7:17 pm Updated: January 19, 2022, 7:34 pm
Jack Gurr has left Aberdeen to return to America with Sacramento Republic.

Right back Gurr was brought to Pittodrie by manager Stephen Glass last summer, reuniting him with his former Atlanta United 2 boss.

It has proven to be a frustrating spell for the 26-year-old however, having made just three starts and four substitute appearances.

The form of teenager Calvin Ramsay has largely kept Gurr out of the side, with his last outing coming from the start in a 2-1 loss to Celtic on November 28.

The Newcastle-born defender has now agreed to part ways with the Dons after only seven months, with Sacramento confirming he has joined them for the 2022 season.

Gurr will link up with former Caley Thistle midfielder Nick Ross, who signed for Sacramento earlier this month.

Sacramento president and general manager Todd Dunivant said: “Jack is a talented defender who is capable of making an immediate impact on our backline.

“His experiences in MLS, USL, and the Scottish Premier League will make him a valuable asset to our group.”

