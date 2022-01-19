Jack Gurr leaves Aberdeen to join Sacramento Republic

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jack Gurr has left Aberdeen to return to America with Sacramento Republic.

Right back Gurr was brought to Pittodrie by manager Stephen Glass last summer, reuniting him with his former Atlanta United 2 boss.

It has proven to be a frustrating spell for the 26-year-old however, having made just three starts and four substitute appearances.

The form of teenager Calvin Ramsay has largely kept Gurr out of the side, with his last outing coming from the start in a 2-1 loss to Celtic on November 28.

The Newcastle-born defender has now agreed to part ways with the Dons after only seven months, with Sacramento confirming he has joined them for the 2022 season.

Another one locked in 🔒 The club has signed defender Jack Gurr ahead of the 2022 season. Welcome to Sacramento, @Jackwilliamgurr! 🔗 https://t.co/cFrSMmzsWU pic.twitter.com/i1ichYvLax — Republic FC (@SacRepublicFC) January 19, 2022

Gurr will link up with former Caley Thistle midfielder Nick Ross, who signed for Sacramento earlier this month.

Sacramento president and general manager Todd Dunivant said: “Jack is a talented defender who is capable of making an immediate impact on our backline.

“His experiences in MLS, USL, and the Scottish Premier League will make him a valuable asset to our group.”