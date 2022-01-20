The ‘no fear’ attitude Scott Brown has introduced to the Aberdeen squad

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Inspirational captain Scott Brown has been hailed for bringing a ‘no fear’ mentality to Aberdeen.

Manager Stephen Glass insists Brown’s attitude is powering the Reds and ensures they face teams like league leaders Rangers with no fear.

Described by Glass as an ‘unbelievable professional’ Brown’s influence was pivotal in the 1-1 draw with Rangers.

Midfielder Brown was Glass’ first signing as Aberdeen boss when agreeing a a pre-contract in March last year.

The 36-year-old rejected a new contract at Celtic to switch to Pittodrie on a dual player-coach role.

That transfer coup continues to pay off.

Such is his level of performance Aberdeen assistant Allan Russell rates him as the best professional he has worked with.

Russell is a former striker coach for the England national squad.

The Dons No.2 was part of Gareth Southgate’s coaching staff when England reached the World Cup semi-final in 2018.

Glass said: “How Scott drives the group is brilliant.

“To be honest, I don’t want to isolate it just to Rangers as his attitude every week is first class.

“He is an unbelievable professional.

“I was talking to Allan (Russell) about him the other day.

“Allan, who has worked with the England team, has said Scott is probably the best he has seen which is incredible at 36.”

Brown inspires Dons against Rangers

Having worked with stars such as Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling and Marcus Rashford that is high praise from the Dons No.2

As Celtic captain, Brown led the Parkhead side to an unprecedented quadruple treble.

However the midfielder rejected the opportunity to remain at the club where he won 22 trophies to link up with Glass and Russell at Pittodrie.

For the second time this season Brown inspired Aberdeen against Rangers.

In both games against the defending champions the Reds were left disappointed only to take a point.

Captain Brown scored the second goal in a 2-2 draw at Ibrox in October to put the Reds two goals up inside the opening 15 minutes.

Only a controversial late Rangers penalty denied the Dons a victory.

Brown was again the heartbeat and driving force of the Dons in a 1-1 draw at Pittodrie on Tuesday.

Aberdeen felt aggrieved not to receive a penalty in 20th minute for a challenge by keeper Allan McGregor on Ryan Hedges.

Within 20 seconds of that incident Rangers raced upfield on the counter-attack to score the opener.

🗣️"Scott is good at the noise up. There is a bit of history there." Neil Lennon was in the Sky Sports News studio and had this to say when Ryan Kent was sent off at Pittodrie👇 pic.twitter.com/Lv7jtq7Jvu — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) January 18, 2022

Brown is contracted to Pittodrie until summer 2023 and although 36 is showing no signs of slowing down.

“I keep telling him he is younger to keep him playing longer,” laughed Glass.

“Scott relishes those games (against Rangers).

“However he relishes every week and that is why he is the professional he is.”

No fear mentality against Rangers

Last season Aberdeen lost all four league games to Rangers, netting only once and conceding 11 goals.

Despite trailing the Premiership leaders at half-time Aberdeen fought back to end Rangers nine game league winning streak

With Brown pulling the strings in midfield Glass insists the Reds have no fear.

He said: “We believe we can beat anybody and that is important.

“We were sitting a goal down at half-time against the champions and there wasn’t the fear there.

“There wasn’t a fear from the start.

“Going into the second half we looked to potentially win the game.

“That is brilliant from the group of players and that is what I am pleased with.”

Frustration lingers at only drawing

Aberdeen’s draw with Rangers was the first game back since the three week Premiership winter shutdown.

The winter break had been pushed forward due to the Scottish Government imposing a crowd limit of 500 on outdoor sporting events in reaction to the Omicron variant.

Aberdeen defeated Dundee in front of just 500 at Pittodrie on Boxing Day, the last game before the shutdown.

That crowd limit ended on Monday allowing the Red Army to return in force to cheer on the Reds against Rangers.

Glass said: “The boys looked after themselves over the break, which is important.

“They are a group of professionals who work hard and they got their reward on Tuesday.

“However they are still hugely frustrated that they didn’t win, which says a lot about them.

“It is important we keep building because that is the most important thing from here.”