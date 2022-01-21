Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Rangers raise refereeing concerns with SFA following draw at Aberdeen

By Paul Third
January 21, 2022, 12:01 pm Updated: January 21, 2022, 12:24 pm
Ryan Kent was sent off in the 1-1 draw at Aberdeen
Ryan Kent was sent off in the 1-1 draw at Aberdeen

Rangers have reportedly held talks with the SFA after highlighting several refereeing concerns following their 1-1 draw with Aberdeen at Pittodrie.

The Premiership champions submitted a letter outlining incidents from the controversial match at Pittodrie.

Sky Sports has reported the Ibrox club has cited eight incidents including referee Kevin Clancy’s decision to show Ryan Kent a second yellow card for a foul on Dons captain Scott Brown.

They have also queried why Lewis Ferguson’s equaliser was not retaken after replays showed the ball was in motion due to the wind as the Aberdeen midfielder ran up to take his penalty kick.

Lewis Ferguson nets an equaliser for Aberdeen against Rangers from the penalty spot.
Lewis Ferguson nets an equaliser for Aberdeen against Rangers from the penalty spot.

The incident where Borna Barisic was left with a bloodied nose following a flailing arm from Jonny Hayes has also been referenced.

Dons boss Stephen Glass was also critical of the officiating following the decision not to award a penalty following Allan McGregor’s challenge on Ryan Hedges.

The SFA has been in dialogue with clubs throughout the season.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal