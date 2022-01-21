Rangers raise refereeing concerns with SFA following draw at Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rangers have reportedly held talks with the SFA after highlighting several refereeing concerns following their 1-1 draw with Aberdeen at Pittodrie.

The Premiership champions submitted a letter outlining incidents from the controversial match at Pittodrie.

Sky Sports has reported the Ibrox club has cited eight incidents including referee Kevin Clancy’s decision to show Ryan Kent a second yellow card for a foul on Dons captain Scott Brown.

They have also queried why Lewis Ferguson’s equaliser was not retaken after replays showed the ball was in motion due to the wind as the Aberdeen midfielder ran up to take his penalty kick.

The incident where Borna Barisic was left with a bloodied nose following a flailing arm from Jonny Hayes has also been referenced.

Dons boss Stephen Glass was also critical of the officiating following the decision not to award a penalty following Allan McGregor’s challenge on Ryan Hedges.

The SFA has been in dialogue with clubs throughout the season.