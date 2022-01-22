Teddy Jenks: Aberdeen experience is vital preparation for challenge ahead at Brighton

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Teddy Jenks wanted the challenge of trying to hold down a first team place at Aberdeen.

That is why he chose a move the Scottish Premiership over other options in England and he believes his season in Scottish football will stand him in good stead for his return to Brighton in the summer.

The attacking midfielder has had to fight for his chance at Pittodrie but having worked his way back into the starting line-up the Englishman is looking forward to the second half of the campaign with Stephen Glass’ side.

He said: “It has been good, I felt I started off well then it wasn’t the best for a while but now it’s good again.

“I was sent off against St Mirren and was out of the team for a while.

“So I knew I had to train well, work hard and my chance would come again – you just have to keep going.

“Brighton have been positive about the loan move. Even when I wasn’t playing I knew it was the time I would learn, you have to do the right things to get back in again.”

Pittodrie the perfect preparation for Brighton challenge

Jenks had options elsewhere but chose Pittodrie for his destination.

Being a bigger fish in a small pond would have been the easier option but he knows if he is going to return to Brighton ready to push for a place in Graham Potter’s team he needed to test himself.

He said: “It would be easier to go to a smaller club but you wouldn’t have the experience of playing against Rangers and Celtic in front of that number of fans so I think it has been worth it.

“I came here to get that experience so it’s all positive. You go out on loan to learn new things.

“It depends where you go, obviously Aberdeen is a huge club and it’s difficult for a teenager to come into this squad with the players we have here.

“But I saw that as a challenge and thought if I can come here and do okay then it’s best for me when I go back.

“If I finish well then anything can happen. I’d like to play in their first team but it’s full of international players and it’s difficult for any young player to break into a Premier League side.

“It’s all down to me and we’ll see what happens here the rest of this season.”

Big game atmosphere key to gaining experience

The challenge does not come much tougher than facing the league champions but Jenks held his own in a pulsating encounter at Pittodrie on Tuesday.

He came close to giving his side an early lead with a shot which came back off the post in the 1-1 draw and the occasion was one he certainly will not forget.

He said: “It was an entertaining game on Tuesday, everyone enjoyed playing in it.

“I thought I’d scored against Rangers, it looked in but just came off the outside of the post.

“It would have been nice to score in a game like that, so maybe next time.”

The game was a controversial one with the Dons denied a penalty while Rangers are also aggrieved at decisions in the match.

The champions wrote to the SFA to highlight eight incidents they believe Kevin Clancy missed or dealt with incorrectly in the game.

With VAR not yet in Scottish football Jenks believes, based on the feedback from England, its introduction would be welcomed by the players.

He said: “I wasn’t a fan of VAR to start with because I thought it just slowed everything down.

“But I think it has got better and when there are decisions that cost you points, then I think it’s a good thing.

“From a players’ perspective, I think people like it when it goes for you but maybe not as much when it doesn’t.

“But overall I think it evens itself out so everyone is enjoying it down in England.”

Focus switches to Scottish Cup

Following the thrills of the first league match of 2022 the focus switches to Scottish Cup duty today when League Two side Edinburgh City visit Pittodrie.

Aberdeen are strong favourites but Jenks is taking nothing for granted.

He said: “We are looking forward to the cup now.

“We need to have the same mentality and approach things like a similar game when we play Edinburgh City this weekend.

“I’ve had a few games in the Carabao Cup. I made my first team debut in that and I’ve been on the bench a few times in the FA Cup.

“Anything can happen in a cup game and the lads are aware of that. It’s all about showing the right mentality.”