Aberdeen linked with loan move for Celtic winger Mikey Johnston

By Danny Law
January 23, 2022, 10:50 pm Updated: January 24, 2022, 7:14 am
Celtic's Mikey Johnston, left, challenges for the ball with Cluj's Mihai Bordeianu, left, during a Europa League match.
Celtic's Mikey Johnston, left, challenges for the ball with Cluj's Mihai Bordeianu, left, during a Europa League match.

Aberdeen have been linked with a loan move for Celtic winger Mikey Johnston.

The 22-year-old has made 18 appearances for the Hoops this term after suffering a hamstring tear in pre-season.

According to a report in the Daily Record, Dons captain Scott Brown, Johnston’s former teammate, has recommended the player to Dons boss Stephen Glass as he looks to bolster his attacking options for the second half of the campaign.

Johnston, who has been capped by Scotland at under-19 and under-21 level, signed a five-year contract with the Hoops in December 2019.

Mikey Johnston has been linked with a loan move to Aberdeen.

The Dons could lose winger Ryan Hedges during the January transfer window as he enters the final few months of his contract.

The Welsh attacker has been heavily linked with a move to Blackburn Rovers.

The Reds have also been linked with Peterborough’s Ryan Broom, who has been on loan at Plymouth Argyle.

The Dons, meanwhile, could cash in on highly rated right back Calvin Ramsay with Serie A side Bologna understood to have made a £3.3million offer for the youngster.

