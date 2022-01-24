Aberdeen to open contract talks with Funso Ojo after January transfer window

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen are set to open contract talks with Funso Ojo after the January transfer window closes.

The 30-year-old midfielder’s contract expires at the end of the season.

Glass insists Ojo has been ‘brilliant’ for Aberdeen this season.

The Dons will open dialogue about the Belgian’s future when the window shuts at the end of this month.

Ojo was sent on loan to English League One Wigan Athletic for the second half of last season under former boss Derek McInnes.

However, he has resurrected his Pittodrie career under boss Glass.

Ex-PSV Eindhoven midfielder Ojo has been a regular first team starter this season.

Glass said: “We’ve told Funso we’ll tackle it after the window.

“We’re all aware of the situation.”

Ojo has started 24 games in all competitions this season and played a key role in the 3-0 Scottish Cup fourth round defeat of Edinburgh City at the weekend.

He has underlined his versatility by playing in a number of roles, including full-back, attacking midfield, defensive midfield and wide.

Glass said: “Funso is always a threat going forward.

“That’s why we trust him in those positions and he showed that against Edinburgh City.

“He made a number of opportunities for people and had a number of shots of himself.

“Funso has been brilliant for us.”