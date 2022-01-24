Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen to open contract talks with Funso Ojo after January transfer window

By Sean Wallace
January 24, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: January 24, 2022, 12:34 pm
Aberdeen's Funso-King Ojo (16) during the Scottish Cup match against Edinburgh City.
Aberdeen are set to open contract talks with Funso Ojo after the January transfer window closes.

The 30-year-old midfielder’s contract expires at the end of the season.

Glass insists Ojo has been ‘brilliant’ for Aberdeen this season.

The Dons will open dialogue about the Belgian’s future when the window shuts at the end of this month.

Ojo was sent on loan to English League One Wigan Athletic for the second half of last season under former boss Derek McInnes.

However, he has resurrected his Pittodrie career under boss Glass.

Ex-PSV Eindhoven midfielder Ojo has been a regular first team starter this season.

Glass said: “We’ve told Funso we’ll tackle it after the window.

“We’re all aware of the situation.”

Aberdeen’s Funso-King Ojo (16) in action in the Scottish Cup defeat of Edinburgh City.

Ojo has started 24 games in all competitions this season and played a key role in the 3-0 Scottish Cup fourth round defeat of Edinburgh City at the weekend.

He has underlined his versatility by playing in a number of roles, including full-back, attacking midfield, defensive midfield and wide.

Glass said: “Funso is always a threat going forward.

“That’s why we trust him in those positions and he showed that against Edinburgh City.

“He made a number of opportunities for people and had a number of shots of himself.

“Funso has been brilliant for us.”

