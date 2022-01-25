Willie Miller: Calvin Ramsay’s opinion must come into play when Aberdeen consider Bologna’s bid

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen must take Calvin Ramsay’s views into consideration with regards to Bologna’s £3.3 million bid for the teenager.

The Dons obviously have the telling say in the matter because Ramsay is contracted to the club until summer 2024.

However, they also have to take the opinion of the 18-year-old and his parents on board.

I am sure they will do that.

There are a lot of considerations after the Italian side made their move for Ramsay.

Aberdeen obviously have to do what is right for the club, but it is also important the player can have his say as well.

That is for the good of the teenager, the reputation of the club and the story they can tell future young talent they want to develop at Pittodrie.

The directors and chairman Dave Cormack now have a tough decision to make on whether to cash in on the teenage right-back.

A transfer fee would go towards helping the club following the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

It is about making the right decision on what is the right figure to let Ramsay exit Pittodrie.

Aberdeen must push for as much as they possibly can from the club interested and take everything into consideration before making a decision.

It is a great position to be in knowing that you have an asset that has been developed and has a potential value.

A bid of £3.3m is a good starting point as any club would be buying potential with Ramsay.

I’m sure there would be sell on clauses as well, which is a big part of any transfer.

And rightly so if you have developed the player.

Aberdeen’s record transfer fee currently stands at the £3m received for the transfer of Scott McKenna to Nottingham Forest in September 2020.

Is £3.3m enough for Ramsay? It’s hard to say.

The market is there and I know you can look at Nathan Patterson, who moved from Rangers to Everton for £11.5m, which could rise to £16m with add-ons.

However, Patterson is a Scotland international and played at Euro 2020.

Ramsay is not there yet.

Like it or not, there is always a difference in the value clubs will put on young Rangers and Celtic players as opposed to ones from Aberdeen, Hearts or Hibs.

There is always going to be that differential. Ultimately, Aberdeen have to push for as much as they possibly can.

If that ends up being a figure in excess of £3.3m then great.

It is a starting point, as very rarely do you see transfers going through on the first bid.

So there is the potential for more than £3.3m and Aberdeen just have to play that game and hope they come out on the winning side.

The ideal scenario is to develop a player who stars in the first team for three or four years before making a big money move.

Sometimes you cannot control situations and have to make a decision when a bid like comes in.

Ramsay has made such an impact since his debut in March there is no surprise there is so much interest in the teenager.

A host of English Premier League clubs are interested in the teen, including Manchester United, Tottenham and Leicester City.

It has been a remarkable ascent, considering it was only 10 months ago that he started his first game for Aberdeen.

The interest in Ramsay is further proof the Aberdeen Youth development system is still generating quality players.

In recent years, Scott McKenna, Ryan Jack and Ryan Fraser have all come through the Pittodrie system to become international players.

Ramsay is the latest talent to emerge and make a major breakthrough.

Mikey Johnston could add to Dons

Aberdeen are reportedly interested in a potential loan move for Celtic winger Mikey Johnston.

There is no doubt the best scenario is a permanent move for a player, but that is not always going to be possible.

Aberdeen have a budget to work to in the bid to strengthen the squad.

If it suits both clubs, then a loan deal is definitely worth considering.

I know a loan has drawbacks but you go into it with eyes wide open, knowing that you are developing a player for another club.

However, you are getting the use of that player in the meantime.

There was a similar situation with Ryan Christie ,who was on loan from Celtic in 2016-17.

Christie was a strong addition to the Dons squad, but could not play against Celtic.

Unfortunately for Christie, and Aberdeen, that ruled him out of the 2-1 Scottish Cup final loss to the Hoops in 2017.

Obviously Scott Brown will know Johnston extremely well from his time at Celtic.

It is not as if Aberdeen would be securing a player they are not fully aware of and potentially taking a risk.

Brown’s opinion on Johnston will be spot on and he also has the Dons’ best interests at heart.

He will have an in-depth knowledge of Johnston.

A move for Johnston would be a positive one for Aberdeen if it were to happen.

With all loan deals there are restrictions and that would be he could not play for the Dons against his parent club.

However, Johnston is a good player who could strengthen the Aberdeen squad if a loan can be completed.

Turnaround under manager Glass

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass has managed to turn around the negativity that was surrounding the club a few months ago.

The only way you can do that is with performances and, more importantly, positive results.

Glass has delivered that and Aberdeen will face St Mirren away tonight with real momentum.

The target is to catch third-placed Hearts, who have had a strong first half of the Premiership season.

If Aberdeen can make the second half of the season better than the first half, there’s no reason why they can’t compete with Hearts for third.

St Mirren away is a tough away fixture, but it is one Aberdeen should be looking to win if they are to push up the table.

Looking at recent performances and results, the Reds should be travelling to Paisley with optimism and confidence.

The last time Aberdeen were down at St Mirren, the game turned around on the dismissal of Teddy Jenks.

Aberdeen’s performance prior to Jenks’ red card was first class, as they were 2-1 up.

However, they would go on to lose 3-2.

I’m sure manager Glass will think if they can recreate that spell before the red card, and keep everyone on the pitch, they can win.

You also have to factor in recent performances, as Aberdeen are in good form.

They played well in the 1-1 draw with Rangers and delivered a professional performance to defeat Edinburgh City 3-0 in the Scottish Cup.

Reward for seeing off League Two Edinburgh City is a tough fifth round tie away to Mothewell next month.

There are no replays in this season’s Scottish Cup, so it is all-or-nothing in the tie.

Aberdeen have to embrace the challenge of facing Motherwell in the cup.

On recent form, it is a tie the Dons can approach with confidence.